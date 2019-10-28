The Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service and KCTCS Adult Farmer Education Program led by Tyler Miller collaborate each year to conduct an expansive corn and soybean variety demonstration program.
The following summarizes the locations and the three highest adjusted yields at the locations harvested in October. Keep in mind, the yields discussed are only a reflection of a small harvested area within each field relative to the next harvested area planted in a different variety. These are the highest yields per plot area, not the whole farm average.
A non-GMO yellow corn plot was planted on April 24 and harvested on Oct. 2, on the Nalley Road farm of Jeff Rice, east of Utica. The highest adjusted yield in the plot was Dyna-Gro D54CC52 at 237.8 bushels per acre. Second in the plot was Partners Brand PB11406 at 233.0 bushels per acre. Third place was Stewart 17CV387 at 231.2 bushels per acre.
A Roundup Ready corn plot was on the Ray Road farm of Gerald and Joel Boswell at Blackford Creek. The plot was planted on May 10 and harvested on Oct. 8. The highest adjusted yield in the field was Stewart 14DD339 at 251.4 bushels per acre. Second place was Pioneer P1464AML at 250.9 bushels per acre. Third place was DeKalb DKC67-44RIB at 238.3 bushels per acre.
Two glyphosate/dicamba herbicide-tolerant 3.3-3.7 maturity group soybean plots were harvested. The first was planted on May 17 and harvested Oct. 3 on the Short Station Road farm of Don and Brian Cecil south of Knottsville. The highest yield in the plot was Asgrow AG37X9 at 111.6 bushels per acre. The second highest yield was Channel 3718R2X at 107.6 bushels per acre. The third highest yield was Stewart 3527R2X at 97.4 bushels per acre.
The second plot harvested was on land Pat, Phillip and Joe Thompson farm west of Beech Grove. The field was planted on May 21 and harvested Oct. 15. The highest yield in the plot was Channel 3718R2X at 78.6 bushels per acre. Second place was Pioneer P33A53X at 73.1 bushels per acre. The third highest yield was at tie between Asgrow AG37X9 and Dyna-Gro S37XS89 at 72.4 bushels per acre.
Three Liberty tolerant soybean plots have been harvested. The first plot was on the farm of Paul Hancock on Kentucky 56 at Panther Creek. The plot was planted on May 23 and harvested on Oct. 5. The highest yield at that location was Pioneer P44A37L at 74.8 bushels per acre. The second highest yield at the field was Pioneer P38A49L at 74.6 bushels per acre. The third highest yield was NK S42-LLGT27 at 72.9 bushels per acre.
The second plot was harvested on Laketown Road with Brian Neltner. The field was planted on May 21 and harvested on Oct. 14. The highest yield in the plot was NuTech 38NO4L at 82.4 bushels per acre. The second highest yield was at tie between Beck's 424L4 and Pioneer P44A37L at 82.3 bushels per acre.
The third Liberty tolerant plot was on Knottsville-Mt. Zion Road with Aaron Walker. The plot was planted on May 29 and harvested on Oct. 15. The highest yield at the location was Dyna-Gro S37EN39 at 89.7 bushels per acre. The second highest yield was Beck's 424L4 at 84.3 bushels per acre. The third highest yield was NK S39-LLGT27 at 83.8 bushels per acre. The complete plots discussed in this article are available on my website at http://daviess.ca.uky.edu/content/ag-natural-resources. Once all fields have been harvested and data compiled, plot books will be printed. They should be available to pick up in November.
Opportunity to host a plot is open to anyone willing to volunteer their time. The seed is provided at no cost and all management decisions are left to the farm to decide. A plot typically takes three hours to plant and two hours to harvest. If you would like to host a location in 2020, please call me at 270-685-8480.
Grain Market Outlook Meeting
Dr. Todd Davis, UK Extension Grain Market Specialist will be at the Extension Office at 7 p.m. Tuesday to discuss grain markets, ARC/PLC farm bill signup decisions, and how to evaluate the numbers. Daviess County production outcome for 2019 will have a major effect on whether ARC or PLC will be the best choice.
Clint Hardy is the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service agent for agriculture and natural resources. His column runs weekly in the Agriculture section.
