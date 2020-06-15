The EPA has officially canceled the labels of Xtendimax, Engenia, and FeXapan herbicide and has ceased the sale and distribution of the three products effective June 3, 2020. Dr. Travis Legleiter, assistant extension professor for University of Kentucky Weed Science, prepared the following discussion concerning weed control management from this point forward. The exception is that farmers and commercial applicators may apply these products up until July 31, 2020, as long as it was in their possession as of June 3, 2020. These limited applications will still need to follow all previous label restrictions. Tavium, a pre-mix of dicamba and S-metolachlor, was not included in the cancelation order and may continue to be sold, distributed and used per label directions.
If you or your local commercial applicator were fortunate enough to already possess the canceled products or are able to source Tavium, you can continue to make applications of these products for control of waterhemp and Palmer amaranth under previous label restrictions. As always, it is not recommended to apply any of these products in close proximity to susceptible plants such as sensitive soybean, tobacco and grapes.
There may be a few growers who do not have product in hand, do not have a local commercial applicator with product in stock, and do not have access to Tavium, yet have RR2Xtend soybean planted in fields infested with waterhemp and Palmer amaranth. Unfortunately, in this scenario, a farmer’s options are very limited due to widespread glyphosate resistance in these two species and continually spreading PPO resistance. Below are a few scenarios and options growers have if they are in this situation.
The first scenario is if RR2Xtend soybeans are planted but not emerged and Palmer/waterhemp are also not emerged. A robust preemergence residual with at least two, if not three, effective sites of action should be applied immediately before soybean and/or Palmer/waterhemp emergence.
The second scenario is if RR2Xtend soybeans have emerged and a preemergence herbicide was applied and is still active. In this case, it is recommended to use an overlapping residual. This is applying another residual herbicide before the original preemergence herbicide breaks. Depending on the environment, most preemergence herbicides suppress waterhemp and Palmer emergence for three to six weeks. It is recommended to apply the overlapping residual three to four weeks after the original preemergence herbicide application. This overlapping residual should get you close to crop canopy with minimal emergence.
A list of products that may be applied postemergence in soybeans that have residual control of waterhemp and Palmer are listed on the Daviess County Cooperative Extension website at http://daviess.ca.uky.edu/ANR. It should be noted that these products often have the same active ingredients as many preemergence products. A season maximum use rate should be followed if the overlapping and original preemergence herbicides have the same active ingredient. Season maximums are also noted along with maximum soybean growth stage for application and postemergence application rates.
The third scenario is if RR2Xtend soybeans have emerged and Palmer/waterhemp have also emerged. This is really a worst-case scenario as herbicide options are limited to none. The only option is the use of a PPO-inhibiting herbicide such as Flexstar, Cobra or Ultra Blazer, although there are multiple known populations of PPO-resistant Palmer and waterhemp in the state of Kentucky. Either way, these PPO-inhibiting herbicides should be applied to plants that are less the 4” in height, using 15 to 20 GPA carrier volume, and medium droplets to assure quality coverage and maximum efficacy if the weeds are still susceptible.
In this case, it is also advised to apply a postemergence residual to suppress any further emergence of waterhemp and Palmer.
Lastly, if you are still planting soybean or will be planting double-crop soybean, it is recommended to only plant RR2Xtend soybean on acres that do not have infestations of waterhemp and Palmer amaranth due to the limitations now placed on the dicamba products. If you must plant double-crop RR2Xtend beans onto infested acres, it is recommended that you use a robust residual and plan for an overlapping postemergence residual for control of the amaranths.
Clint Hardy is the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service agent for agriculture and natural resources. His column runs weekly on the Agriculture page.
