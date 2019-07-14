Dr. Kiersten Wise, extension plant pathologist with the University of Kentucky Grain and Forage Center for Excellence at Princeton, provided the following discussion about diseases and management strategies in corn across Kentucky.
Study disease ratings of corn planted before making fungicide application. Fungicide applications to hybrids with good foliar disease resistance are less likely to provide economic returns.
Hybrids susceptible to foliar diseases are more likely to respond to foliar fungicides, especially if planted in continuous corn or fields under conservation tillage. Irrigated fields are at higher risk for foliar diseases since irrigation creates an environment favorable for disease development.
University research indicates that foliar fungicides applied at tasseling or early silking (VT-R1) provide optimal foliar disease control and the best chance for seeing a yield response. Early vegetative stage applications are less likely to provide an economic return, and applications that occur at "brown silk" or later may be too late to achieve the full benefit of fungicide.
University research also shows that fungicide class influences the potential for yield response from foliar fungicide applications occurring at VT.
Applications of products containing both strobilurin group 11 and triazole group three fungicide classes are more likely to result in a positive return on fungicide investment compared to applications of products containing only strobilurin or triazole fungicide active ingredient.
It is important to identify foliar diseases before deciding if a fungicide application is needed. There are several diseases appearing across Kentucky; some do not need fungicide application.
Gray leaf spot is caused by the fungus Cercospora zeae-maydis. Early symptoms of gray leaf spot are observed on lower leaves as tiny lesions surrounded by a yellow halo.
It is difficult to diagnose GLS when the lesions are very small, but these lesions will elongate into narrow, rectangular, brown to gray spots, expand parallel to the leaf veins, and may grow to over one-inch-long on susceptible hybrids.
Symptoms vary depending on hybrid susceptibility. Hybrids with some level of resistance to gray leaf spot may only have small, jagged lesions rather than the long, rectangular lesions on more susceptible hybrids.
The fungus that causes gray leaf spot survives the winter in residue. Lesions are typically first observed on the lower leaves and move up the canopy as the
see strategies/page d4
season progresses.
Diplodia leaf streak, caused by the fungus Stenocarpella macrospora, can be confused with gray leaf spot in the early stages of development.
Small, elongated lesions appear on leaves in the mid-canopy, which can help distinguish it from gray leaf spot that typically appears in the lower canopy and progresses into the mid-upper canopy.
The lesions will expand over time into streaks that are several inches or more in length. Small black fungal structures may be visible in the center of the elongated lesions. Diplodia leaf streak is a disease that has recently become more prominent in corn and survives in residue.
The link between disease and yield loss has not been established. Currently, there are no fungicides labeled for Diplodia leaf streak.
Holcus leaf spot is very common in Kentucky corn this year. Holcus leaf spot is a disease caused by the bacterium Pseudomonas syringae pv. syringae, and is characterized by small round lesions that are initially pale yellow to white and then enlarge and turn gray or brown. Lesions have a water-soaked halo and on certain hybrids the margin of the lesion may appear brown or purple.
Holcus leaf spot is not known to limit yield. Although the disease may cause concern based on symptom appearance, no in-season treatment is available or necessary. Fungicide applications will not have efficacy against this bacterial disease.
Southern rust is confined to the southern states for now but should be monitored with so much late-planted corn throughout the state. The movement of southern rust can be tracked at https://corn.ipmpipe.org/southerncornrust/.
Grain market and USDA market facilitation meeting
A grain market strategy and update of market facilitation program (MFP) meeting is planned for this Wednesday, July 17, at 7:30 a.m. at the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Office. Dr. Todd Davis, extension grain marketing specialist stationed at the Center for Grain and Forage Excellence, and Brian Lacefield, executive director of the Kentucky Farm Service Agency, will present. Breakfast will be served; call the Extension Office at 270-685-8480 to register.
