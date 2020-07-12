Martin Hayden will turn 80 on Monday.
But the Knottsville cattle and poultry producer, who also happens to own a successful electrical business, isn’t letting his age slow him down.
And for Hayden, he still “enjoys farming and getting on a tractor,” which is usually to cut hay.
“I still do what I can on the farm; I’m not as young as I used to be,” Hayden said. “… If I have to get out on a hot day ... I don’t stay too long. I’ve got to find a cool spot.”
Hayden, a fourth-generation farmer, is the patriarch of a family that includes his wife, Joan, and five children — David, Tim, Marty, Khristy and Daniel.
Although the homestead is now on Short Station Road, Hayden grew up on a different Daviess County farm on Hayden Road.
And it was tobacco that he learned to raise at an early age, and a crop that would keep and sustain his love for farming while he built up his electrical business — Hayden Electrical, Inc.
He was introduced to the electrical field after graduating from high school in 1960. Hayden went to work as a lineman for what was then Green River Rural Electric.
After eight years with the utility, Hayden was lured away by Mike Thompson and Bill Johnson who needed electrical poles set for oil fields. He worked for them for five years before deciding to venture out with his own electrical business.
“They sent me to school on electrical, got me involved in it and I liked it,” said Hayden, whose electrical business has been around for more than 30 years.
During the time Hayden was running his electrical business, he was also raising cattle and 25 acres of tobacco.
“Both businesses complemented each other,” Hayden said. “If it hadn’t been for one, we couldn’t have done the other. And if we hadn’t done both, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”
It was a little more than two decades ago that Hayden made another decision that would prove beneficial to his family’s future.
The Haydens became among the first farmers in the region to start raising chickens for Perdue Farms, which needed local poultry producers for its large processing plant in Ohio County.
“We didn’t do it the first year Perdue was here, but the second year they flew us up to the Delmarva Peninsula to meet Frank Perdue and visit some older (chicken) houses and learn about the business,” Joan Hayden said. “So that persuaded us to go ahead.”
Hayden added that entering the poultry business was to diversify the farm as tobacco waned.
“We built the chicken houses just to stop raising tobacco,” Hayden said.
In the nearly four decades after establishing their Knottsville farm, the Haydens oversee 160 head of cattle along with owning eight large chicken houses and leasing four more.
Of the five children, Daniel Hayden, the youngest of the siblings, is the one who stayed behind to keep the family farm business alive. He recently purchased his parents’ farm.
“It thrills us to death,” said Joan Hayden about her son, Daniel, deciding to take over the farm business.
For Daniel Hayden, it wasn’t always a certainty that he would return to the family farm.
Daniel Hayden said it took going to college at Murray State University to see the importance of his family’s farm.
“In seeing agriculture as a whole, more so than what was on the farm, it really instilled a passion in me that made me want to do it for the rest of my life,” said Daniel Hayden, who has an ag business degree from MSU. “That’s what drove me back to the farm.”
Daniel Hayden, 31, also credits his father’s influence for how he approaches farming and life in general.
“To see him work as hard as he did all my life, it always inspired me,” Daniel Hayden said. “He’s always been one of the toughest and smartest men I’ve known.”
Along with his farming and business contributions, Martin Hayden has served on local and state boards. He was a member of the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission for 12 years and director of the League of Kentucky Sportsmen for 10 years. And in 1992, he was named Sportsman of the Year for Kentucky.
“I guess we’ve been real blessed,” Martin Hayden said. “Sometimes it looked like it was hell but it all worked out. You just have to believe in the good Lord. He helps those who help themselves.”
