Voting is now open for the USDA's Farm Service Agency's (FSA) Daviess County Committee.
It is important that every eligible producer participates in these elections because FSA county committees are a link between the agricultural community and the USDA. The 2019 election in Daviess County will be conducted for the representative for Local Administrative Area (LAA) 1 which is all of Eastern Daviess County north of Kentucky 54 East.
Marty Craig of Maceo and Richard (Doc) Hagan of Whitesville will be on the ballot this year for LAA1.
County committee members are a critical component of FSA operations. Committees should be comprised of members who reflect the diversity of producers involved in production agriculture in Daviess County. This means that producers representing underserved groups or communities should be on the committee to speak on behalf of their constituency.
Underserved producers are beginning, women and other minority farmers and ranchers and landowners and/or operators who have limited resources. Other minority groups including Native American and Alaska natives; persons under the poverty level, and persons that have disabilities are also considered underserved.
County committee election ballots will be mailed to eligible voters on Nov. 4, 2019. The last day to return completed ballots to the Daviess County USDA service center is Dec. 2, 2019.
For more information on eligibility to serve on FSA county committees, visit: fsa.usda.gov/elections.
Dec. 16 is the deadline to report Wheat acreage to FSA
Farmers who have wheat and other fall-seeded small grains should report their planted acres of the crop to the Farm Service Agency by Dec. 16, 2019. Crop reports should indicate acres, plant date, intended use and shares of the crop. Crop reports are required for participation in many USDA farm programs. Failure to report your crop timely may result in loss of program benefits. Persons filing crop reports after the established deadline for a crop will be charged a late file fee to verify the crop. If a producer is prevented from planting wheat due to weather-related conditions, a prevented planting report must be made by Dec. 2, 2019.
USDA Opens 2019 Enrollment for Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage Programs
Agricultural producers can now enroll in the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs, two popular safety net programs, for the 2019 crop year. Interested producers must sign up for either program by March 15, 2020.
The 2018 Farm Bill reauthorized and made updates to these two USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) programs. ARC provides income support payments on historical base acres when actual crop revenue declines below a specified guarantee level. PLC program provides income support payments on historical base acres when the price for a covered commodity falls below its effective reference price.
"The ARC and PLC programs, in combination with crop insurance, are the bedrock of the farm safety net for crop farmers and something I hear about frequently on the road," said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. "This exciting opportunity for enrollment in these programs marks the first time folks will have the opportunity to switch their elections since the 2014 Farm Bill was implemented. I am pleased to add that today's announcement means our staff met yet another major Farm Bill implementation goal and they are continuing to move full speed ahead."
Covered commodities include barley, canola, large and small chickpeas, corn, crambe, flaxseed, grain sorghum, lentils, mustard seed, oats, peanuts, dry peas, rapeseed, long grain rice, medium grain rice (which includes short grain rice), safflower seed, seed cotton, sesame, soybeans, sunflower seed and wheat.
Elections and Enrollment
Updated provisions in the 2018 Farm Bill allow producers with an interest in a farm to enroll and elect coverage in crop-by-crop ARC-County or PLC, or ARC-Individual for the entire farm, for program year 2019. The election applies to both the 2019 and 2020 crop years. If a 2019 election is not submitted by the deadline of March 15, 2020, the election defaults to the current elections of the crops on the farm established under the 2014 Farm Bill. No payments will be earned in 2019 if the election defaults.
For crop years 2021 through 2023, producers will have an opportunity to make new elections. Farm owners cannot enroll in either program unless they have a share interest in the farm.
Once the 2019 election and enrollment are completed, producers on the farm for 2020 can complete an enrollment contract for the 2020 crop year through June 30, 2020.
During this time, farm owners have a one-time opportunity to update PLC payment yields that take effect beginning with crop year 2020. If the owner accompanies the producer to the office, the yield update may be completed during the same office visit.
Web-Based Decision Tools
In partnership with USDA, the University of Illinois and Texas A&M University are offering web-based decision tools to assist producers in making informed, educated decisions using crop data specific to their respective farming operations. Tools include:
Gardner-farmdoc Payment Calculator, the University of Illinois tool that offers farmers the ability to run payment estimate modeling for their farms and counties for ARC-County and PLC.
ARC and PLC Decision Tool, the Texas A&M user-friendly tool that allows producers to analyze payment yield updates and expected payments for 2019 and 2020. Producers who have used the tool in the past should see their user name and much of their farm data will already be available in the system.
Crop Insurance Considerations
Producers are reminded that enrolling in ARC or PLC programs can impact eligibility for some forms of crop insurance. Producers who elect and enroll in PLC also have the option of purchasing Supplemental Coverage Option (SCO) through the USDA Risk Management Agency (RMA). Producers of covered commodities who elect ARC are ineligible for SCO on their planted acres.
Upland cotton farmers who choose to enroll seed cotton base acres in ARC or PLC are ineligible for the stacked income protection plan (STAX) on their planted cotton acres. To be eligible for STAX coverage, producers must not enroll their seed cotton base acres into the ARC or PLC programs.
More Information
On Dec. 20, 2018, President Trump signed into law the 2018 Farm Bill, which provides support, certainty and stability to our nation's farmers, ranchers and land stewards by enhancing farm support programs, improving crop insurance, maintaining disaster programs and promoting and supporting voluntary conservation. FSA is committed to implementing these changes as quickly and effectively as possible, and today's updates are part of meeting that goal.
For more information on ARC and PLC, download our program fact sheet or our 2014-18 farm bills comparison fact sheet. To sign up for the program, visit our office at 3100 Alvey Park Dr. W, Owensboro, KY 42303.
USDA Service Center Closed Veterans Day
The Owensboro USDA Service Center will be closed Monday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
