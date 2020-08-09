Over the past few weeks, some cornfields have shown evidence of pollination failure. Few of these cases have been severe but if you are still seeing green silks two to three weeks after their emergence, pollination did not occur.
At pollination, a single pollen grain falls from the tassel onto one of the hundreds of silks extending out of the ear husk. Each silk is attached to an ovule on the cob and upon receiving contact from pollen shed, pollination occurs. The silk detaches from the ovule, rapidly dries while turning brown, and the blister of a kernel begins growing on the cob. There are many reasons for pollination failure, mostly drought and heat stress, but as Dr. Bob Neilsen, Purdue University Extension Specialist for Corn, describes in the following article written last week, there can be several causes.
Poor kernel set, meaning an unacceptably low kernel number per ear, is not surprising in fields that are severely stressed by drought but can also occur in fields that otherwise appear to be in good shape. Good or poor kernel set is determined from pollination through the early stages of kernel development; typically from two to three weeks after pollination is complete. Problems with kernel set stem from ineffective pollination, ineffective fertilization of the ovaries, kernel abortion or all three. Distinguishing the symptoms is easy. Determining the exact cause of the problem is sometimes difficult.
Severe drought stress along with excessive heat and low humidity can desiccate emerged silks to the point they become non-receptive to pollen grain germination. Dr. Nielsen suspects this is low on the list of possible stressors most years due to typically high humidity levels, but may occasionally play a role in some fields. Consecutive days of persistent rainfall that keep tassels wet for many hours per day over several days can delay or interfere with tassel emergence and pollen shed. This too is rarely the cause of a pollination issue because it would require many days of showery humid weather, coupled with the excessive cloudiness and its negative effect on photosynthesis.
Exceptionally long potential ears resulting from good weather during ear size determination sometimes fail to pollinate the final kernels near the tip of the cob. Ear butt silks emerge first and tip silks emerge last. With oversized ears, sometimes tip silks emerge after all the pollen is shed. An increasingly common hybrid trait in recent years is an aggressive silking habit. The trait is associated with drought tolerance because silk emergence delays are less likely under severe drought stress and so the silking and pollen shed timing are retained. However, favorable weather during silk elongation tends to result in silks emerging from the husk leaves several days before the availability of pollen from the tassels. Such unusually early silk appearance can result in silk aging/deterioration before the availability of pollen. The typical kernel set pattern associated with this situation is blank cob tissue near the butt end of the cobs.
Poor kernel set caused by kernel termination following successful fertilization of the ovules on the cob is also possible. In contrast to ineffective pollination or fertilization, the symptoms are usually shriveled remnants of kernels that may be whitish- or yellowish-translucent. Causes of kernel termination are generally those stressors that greatly reduce the overall photosynthetic output of the plant during the first several weeks after the end of pollination. Obvious photosynthetic stressors include severe drought and heat, consecutive days of excessive cloudiness, and significant loss of photosynthesis active leaf area from hail damage, leaf diseases, insect damage or nutrient deficiency.
CPH45 and Cattle Squeeze Chute SaleSeveral hundred CPH45 calves will sell this Thursday at Kentuckiana Livestock. Participating farms know there is an opportunity to increase farm net revenue through the premium paid for better management and additional weight gain on weaned calves. December sale enrollment forms will be mailed soon. To help make CPH45 possible for more farms, the Daviess County Cattleman’s Association owns two portable squeeze chutes available to use in preconditioning calves for CPH45. One has been replaced with new, updated equipment. On Thursday, the chute they are replacing will sell by auction just before the CPH45 sale at 6 p.m. at Kentuckiana. Bidding is open to everyone and the unit is eligible for cost-share reimbursement.
Clint Hardy is the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service agent for agriculture and natural resources. His column runs weekly on the Agriculture page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.