Farming for pleasure also benefits others

It’s always exciting for Kenny Davis when he picks his first ear of corn or first tomato of the growing season.
Davis, along with his wife, Lisa, owns the Golden Red Sunflower Produce Farm in Utica. The pair have been farming for several years, with Kenny Davis remembering the days of his childhood helping his parents wash potatoes 100 pounds at a time.
“We are not a big farm, but we have been doing the farmer’s market since 2012,” Kenny Davis said.
He and his wife are both retired, Kenny from Boardwalk Pipeline and Lisa from Daviess County Public Schools. On their five acres, they grow a number of winter crops, from greens to cabbage, cauliflower, carrots, peas and broccoli. They also grow sweet corn, watermelons, squash, zucchini, cucumbers, beets, blackberries, raspberries and beans. In the fall, they also will have pumpkins.
They are certified to can and sell things like pickles, jams and dips as well.
They also grow and sell flowers plants and herb seedlings in early spring.
“It’s something that keeps me busy,” Kenny Davis said. “I enjoy doing it. I don’t think I can sit in a chair all day long. I couldn’t just sit inside and not do anything most of the day. It does give me something to do, keeps me out of trouble.”
This year more than ever, Davis said he has been boxing up a lot of produce and delivering to people, due to limitations from the COVID-19 pandemic. He makes deliveries on Mondays, but advises that anyone interested in a box of produce to call before Friday, as the family is often busy preparing for the farmer’s market once the weekend hits.
Making deliveries has “helped a lot of people out,” Davis said, and once the summer crops start coming in regularly, he said the stand will be open at the farmer’s market Tuesday and Thursday nights, as well.
The market is open through Nov. 7 at 1205 Triplett St., at the corner of Triplett Street and Parrish Avenue. Hours are 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays and 8 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. The market is also open 4-7 p.m. Thursdays through July 30. There is also a satellite market at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, 1201 Pleasant Valley Road, from noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
