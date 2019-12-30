In 2019, hemp made more headway as tobacco continued to wane.
China's imposed tariffs of 25% on soybeans also made the past 12 months difficult for U.S. crop farmers who rely on that foreign market.
And the overall growing season won't be remembered fondly within state agriculture circles, according to Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.
"2019 was a tough production year," Quarles said. "It was a very wet year and very dry year wrapped into one, which caused significant crop losses across the state."
In particular, many burley tobacco farmers suffered a setback with less than suitable weather conditions during the curing process.
Quarles said he's already heard from tobacco growers who are dropping the crop in 2020 because of poor tobacco returns combined with increased labor costs.
"In my area of the state, there were curing issues; the tobacco didn't properly cure," said Quarles, who's a Georgetown native. "And now over the last couple of weeks, we've seen tobacco companies straight up reject buying tobacco that was grown this year, which means for a lot of our producers, they've lost the market."
Hemp, however, continued to be embraced by generational farmers and non-traditional growers in 2019, making it the tobacco alternative.
The state is currently accepting next year's hemp licensing applications, which have a deadline of March 15, 2020.
Quarles said he expects the enthusiasm for hemp to remain.
"We anticipate more growers and more processors in 2020," he said. "…And it appears that applications are up compared to previous years. We still stress that there's still significant risk in the market, and that both growers and processors need to assess their level of risk at the farm level."
In July 2018, China imposed a 25% tariff on U.S. soybeans and pork, prompting a trade war. China's move was in response to the U.S. government hitting it with tariffs over claims the Chinese were stealing American intellectual property.
As of Tuesday, soybean prices were at $9.36 per bushel. Prior to the tariffs, they were above $10 per bushel.
Although the Chinese government announced earlier this month that it will waive import tariffs on some soybean shipments, Quarles said the tariffs have hurt Kentucky farmers.
"There is absolutely an adverse effect on grain prices in Kentucky from the retaliatory tariffs from the Chinese," Quarles said. "We're hopeful that the Trump Administration is able to make progress on a trade protocol and an eventual free-trade agreement with China in the coming months to help bolster grain prices here in Kentucky."
From a policy standpoint, Quarles touted legislation passed in 2019 that now protects growers who started farming after 1994 and farmers who changed their legal corporate status.
Quarles said the law now places those farmers under the grain indemnity fund, which offers safeguards such as for grain elevator failures.
"Most farmers assumed they were protected but they weren't," Quarles said. "My team spent over a year rewriting Kentucky's grain law so that all producers who want to be eligible can be eligible in Kentucky. This was a big win for us."
And as a measure to help Kentucky livestock producers, the 2019 state legislators passed what Quarles referred to as "fake meat" legislation.
"We passed a law that if you try to sell this lab-grown meat in Kentucky you cannot call it meat," Quarles said.
Looking ahead to 2020, Quarles is promoting three priorities within state agriculture.
The first, he said, is international trade.
"I'm the first ag commissioner since Billy Ray Smith to have a full-time trade specialist on staff (and) whose job is to connect Kentucky farmers with international markets," Quarles said.
According to Quarles, agricultural technology will be the second point of emphasis, marketing the state's innovations and recruiting entrepreneurs and their companies to Kentucky.
And the third emphasis, Quarles said, will be "having a conversation about quality of life in rural Kentucky."
"We're going to be advocating for high-speed internet in our rural communities as well as access to affordable health care," he said. "… If we're going to attract people to live in rural areas, these issues must be addressed."
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
