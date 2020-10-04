Kentucky farmers are having a banner season this year with their corn and soybean crops.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service’s September 2020 crop reproduction report, Kentucky is forecast at 258.8 million bushels for 2020, up 6% from last year’s forecasted 245 million bushels.
For soybeans, their gains jumped considerably more. The report forecast 101.2 million bushels to be produced for 2020, a 30% increase from the 77.7 million bushels from last year’s forecast.
While the report showed positive gains for corn and soybeans on paper, farmers have been experiencing just as good or better on their fields.
For 64-year-old Whitesville farmer, Bill Brey, he’s been having exceptional growth with his corn production because of the excess rain that Daviess county has had this year.
“This is one good year, that the hills are going to make more (corn) than the bottom because we had so much rain,” he said. “We’re making well over 200 bushels of corn on these old hills that probably shouldn’t be making but 150.”
While his corn yield prospered, his soybean yield took the opposite turn due to that same excess rain. On one of his farms, the hill was covered with 70 to 75 bushels of soybeans. At its bottom, where standing water saturated the crop, Brey said only 55 bushels were growing. And he wasn’t the only one the weather had affected.
Fifty-five-year-old Dundee farmer Darrell Luttrell said this year’s soybean harvest has been all over the board. He planted early in April, but frostbite damaged that round of crops, reducing his bushel count to the low 40s. After the weather warmed later in the season, he was able to grow between counts ranging in the 60s and 70s.
His crop production took another setback when the July showers poured down over Rough River in Ohio County.
Luttrell said he lost about 1,000 acres of soybeans and 350 to 400 acres of corn to the 8 inches of rain and had to reseed it all in soybeans.
“We actually replanted soy beans in the middle of July,” he said. “So, we have no idea how they’re going to do. Of course, they had adequate rainfall and not a huge amount of bad heat, so we’re hopeful they’ll average 40 (bushels) or so, but we won’t know for another month what they’re going to do.”
Regardless of what he’s lost, Luttrell said he’s going to salvage something out of this season’s harvest, but the yield’s not going to be like what it would have been. So far, he’s been able to harvest 500 acres of soybeans and a normal yield of 350 bushels for the first 600 acres of corn harvested.
But things were better for 50-year-old farmer Gary Murphy. This season, he seeded 1,000 acres of corn and soybeans in West Louisville and 1,000 acres more in Beech Grove and saw a 10- to 15-bushel yield improvement compared to last year’s harvest.
He attributes it to planting as early as April 3.
“By the time when the rain hit us this year, it was so much later in the season, our corn was more mature, was more developed than the previous year,” he said. “Last year, our ground was wet early. Our corn really got held back when it was small.”
When the heavy summer rain came, Murphy said only 30 acres of corn were affected by the flood waters that saturated it for four days.
As of now, he’s harvested 800 acres of white corn with the quality and test weight of the crop being very good, and the moisture has been a little high for his soybeans, but of the 50 out of the 1,000 acres that he’s harvested thus far, he’s been very satisfied with this year’s bean production. And if all goes well, he’ll wrap up the season with his last harvest in a couple of weeks.
— By Devinn Winkleman
