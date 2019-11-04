For Nick McCaslin, it's grow big or go home.
McCaslin, a 27-year-old Hancock County resident, is in his second year of raising super-sized watermelons, pumpkins and cantaloupes that are capturing attention not only for their enormity but for their sheer weight.
"Last year was kind of a learning experience and I learned a lot about what not to do," McCaslin said. "And this year was let's get down to business and try to grow some big ones."
Big ones might be considered an understatement when McCaslin is growing pumpkins 58 times their average size. Most pumpkins found in the grocery this time of year weigh about 18 pounds.
McCaslin's pumpkin, weighing in at 1,045.5 pounds, won first place at this year's state fair. He earned $1 per pound, or what was a $1,045.50 check.
He picked a watermelon on Oct. 11 that tipped the scale at 324 pounds. If it had been ready in time, it would've beaten this year's state fair watermelon winning weight -- 293.5 pounds.
He only raised four watermelons and kept a close eye on them as they grew.
Throughout the 100- to 130-day growing process, McCaslin placed his watermelons on scales to monitor their weight progress. He shielded the melons outside with coverings to keep them safe from weather damage and watered them through a drip tape water irrigation system.
He also used insecticides to keep bugs from eating away his prized melons but the chemicals also made them inedible for human consumption.
"As far as dedicating six or eight months of your life to growing one or two watermelons, there are just a handful of people who are that crazy," McCaslin said. "... There were a few times during the year I thought that I was crazy for wasting all my time. But then you get that one big watermelon and that just makes it all better."
According to Guinness World Records, the heaviest watermelon on record weighed 350.5 pounds.
However, McCaslin may soon be able to boast a world record for another type of melon.
He is awaiting his official notification from Guinness for his cantaloupe that weighed 67 pounds and 1.8 ounces. It would beat the current world record of 65.9 pounds held by a North Carolina man.
McCaslin said he had to use a certified scale at the Hawesville Post Office with 10 non-family member witnesses while videoing the process as proof for Guinness.
"The post office was the only place I could find in the world that could read up to 70 pounds," McCaslin said. "... To be official, you have to video the entire fruit and all its sides. It's got to be perfect. It can't have any kind of blemishes."
To grow such enormous watermelons, pumpkins and cantaloupes, there are tricks and secrets to the trade.
But it does take the right seeds, weather and countless hours of nurturing to even come close to the weights that McCaslin is now producing.
Much like raising thoroughbreds in horse racing, McCaslin said seed lineage matters. And that means proven seeds can be sold for hundreds of dollars to more than $1,000 each.
McCaslin's 324-pound watermelon came from Carolina Cross seeds that were given to him. Now that he's grown a watermelon that weighed more than 300 pounds, he'll remove those seeds, keeping some for himself and likely selling the rest.
This winter he'll be growing watermelons inside his home again until it's time to transport them outside.
"I sleep on the couch so my watermelons can grow in the bedroom," McCaslin said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
