Hayden appointed to State Board of Agriculture

Daviess County farmer Daniel Hayden will join the State Board of Agriculture in January.
But it was an opportunity that Hayden never thought he'd get -- and almost didn't.
Hayden said he was originally contacted by Jamie Guffey, executive director of the Kentucky Poultry Foundation, about the possible appointment.
However, his chances were slim with a large number of statewide candidates for eight positions -- seats that would be appointed by Gov. Matt Bevin before he left office.
Despite the odds, Hayden filled out the necessary paperwork to become an ag board candidate.
"He was blatant with me," Hayden said. "He said, 'Don't expect a call back because there's a lot of people and it's not a very big board and a very prestigious board.' I just appreciated the nomination."
Hayden did get a call back.
But a stipulation with the ag board is that it's supposed to be evenly split with registered Democrats and Republicans.
The opening, Hayden said, was for a Democrat.
"I wasn't (a Democrat)," Hayden said. "…So I let it go."
But then sometime later, Hayden said he was contacted by a representative from Bevin's office who sent him the same paperwork he filled out for Guffey.
"They moved around people, I guess, and asked me to be on the board," the 31-year-old poultry and cattle farmer said. "I was extremely blown away by it because I never expected in my wildest dreams to be on the State Board of Agriculture."
The ag board advises the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. Among its duties is overseeing federal money for programs such as the beef and crop checkoffs -- money that is used for education, promoting consumption and research in the areas of nutrition and production.
The ag board also develops protocols if there are animal disease outbreaks and it hires the state veterinarian who has oversight with the veterinary clinics.
Hayden said he wants to bring a different voice and perspective to the board but also knows that he will be new to the process.
"I want to learn and observe first before I try to accomplish anything," Hayden said. "I need to understand the whole workings of the board."
Along with the state ag board, Hayden serves as president of the Daviess County Cattlemen's Association, a member of the Kentucky Farm Bureau Poultry advisory committee, a member of the Kentucky Cattlemen's Association's executive committee and a previous member of the Daviess County Ag Development Board.
When the State Board of Agriculture convenes at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 in Frankfort, Hayden will be joined by Jed Clark of Graves County, Adam Hinton of Fleming County, Robert Coleman James III of Fayette County, Micah Lester of Trigg County, Eddie Melton of Webster County, Sam F. Holcomb of Logan County and Louie Rivers Jr. of Franklin County.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
