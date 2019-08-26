The temperature outside was pushing 90 degrees and humidity had already elevated by 9 a.m. when Ricky Mullican and brothers Matt and Jess Settles began harvesting the last of their sweet corn on Aug. 19.
But unlike the field corn used for grain, there was no combine or any machinery gathering the corn from the stalks.
The Settles brothers walked the corn rows picking each ear by hand and then tossing them into the bed of a John Deere Gator being navigated by Mullican.
"It's nice to have some help," Jess Settles said. "Usually it's just one of us out here picking."
For the Settleses, this year's sweet corn crop was later than normal because of the wet spring.
Matt Settles said sweet corn is usually planted in the middle of April but it was around the second week of May before it was put into the ground.
And because it was planted later, it may have affected demand, Matt Settles said.
"It seems like it's been down this year compared to last year," he said.
Along with weather, insects are another variable.
However, Matt Settles said the sweet corn plot was moved this season to reduce insect pressure.
"One of the biggest things in dealing with sweet corn is insects," he said. "... Especially worms getting inside the ears. The first batch we picked had a little bit but after that, I haven't seen anything."
The 1-acre patch of sweet corn was surrounded by more than 150 acres of field corn.
The Settles' Stanley farm in west Daviess County is like most across the United States, which overwhelmingly grows field corn that's used largely for livestock feed. But it's also used as a human food ingredient for cereal, chips, syrup and cornmeal.
According to farmflavor.com, 99% of the corn grown in the United States is field corn, with sweet corn -- the summer fare often flavored with melted butter and salt and eaten straight off the ear -- making up less than 1% of the corn market.
And when it comes to knowing the difference between field and sweet corn, field corn grows taller and grows thicker leaves than sweet corn.
This year, the Settleses grew bi-color, triple sweet varieties -- one called Remedy and the other Obsession II -- with yellow and white kernels covering the ear.
Matt Settles said the blend of yellow and white along with the variety improves the overall taste and typically sells better than the solid yellow or white sweet corn.
"Triple sweet -- I think -- keeps a little better," Matt Settles said. "It has a longer shelf life than the sweeter types but you still get that corn flavor when you eat it. It's not just that pure sugar."
Matt Settles said they grow the sweet corn as a "side income."
And what they most recently harvested was hauled to a produce market in Corydon, Indiana.
"It pays for groceries and we keep it for the kids," Matt Settles said. "It's money during the summertime. It's not great money; it's not bad money; it's something. It's a lot easier than tobacco, I'll tell you that."
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
