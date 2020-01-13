The Kentucky Cattleman’s Association Convention will be held in Owensboro at the Convention Center this Thursday and Friday, Jan. 16 and 17.
The full schedule of events including registration fee information is available on the KCA website at https://kycattle.org/convention.html. The event is open to the public, and if you own or have interest in beef cattle production, I encourage you to attend all or some of the activities. Registration is available on-site. Two free events occurring at KCA are the Beef Efficiency Conference and Forages at KCA.
The Beef Efficiency Conference will occur Thursday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. in West Ballroom A. The theme of the conference is Production Efficiency Begins with a Healthy Calf. The speakers are nationally recognized experts in their fields which include Dr. Jason Smith with Texas A&M discussing winter nutrition for optimizing the cowherd. Dr. Dan Givens of Auburn Veterinary School covering vaccination and management options for calf health. Anticipating and avoiding health problems at calving time is the third topic led by Dr. David Smith of Mississippi State Veterinary School. Spring calving season will be here soon. Take time to come downtown this week to gain information on providing the best start possible for your calf crop which will result more pounds sold and greater return for your investment.
The Forages at KCA program will be Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. in West Ballroom D. The title for this session is Tall Fescue: Past, Present, and Future. Tall fescue has a long history in the eastern U.S. as being the most adaptable and persistent of all forage types. While known for the endophyte effect on cattle performance it remains the most common forage on Kentucky farms. Dr. Gary Lacefield, retired UK Extension Forage Specialist at the UK Grain and Forage Center of Excellence will discuss the history of tall fescue. Dr. Ray Smith of UK Extension Forage Specialist at Lexington and Dr. Michael Flythe with USDA Forage Research will cover new fescue varieties and research updates. Dr. Chris Teutsch, Extension Forage Specialist at the UK Grain and Forage Center of Excellence will speak on considerations for tall fescue grazing.
Kentucky Commodity Conference
The Corn, Soybean, and Small Grain Grower Associations will host their joint annual conference this Thursday, Jan. 16 at the Sloan Convention Center in Bowling Green. The event is open to the public and a full schedule of events including registration information is available on their website at http://www.kycommodityconference.org/. In addition to educational and association meeting sessions, the Kentucky Extension Yield contest Award winners will be recognized. From Daviess County, Dennis and Brad McKay, Mark and David Sparks, and Pat, Philip and Joe Thompson will be recognized for corn yield accomplishments. Brian and Jerry Fischer, Scott and Bryan Kuegel and Tom, Joe and Scott Goetz will be recognized for soybean yield accomplishments. Jeff Coke will be recognized for a wheat yield accomplishment.
Dicamba and Private Pesticide Applicator Training
For farms growing dicamba-tolerant soybeans, the annual training prior to purchase requirement remains in effect for 2020. There will be two local opportunities to receive dicamba training this month. The first is this Friday, Jan. 17, at the Daviess County Extension Office at 9 a.m. Dale Ashby with BASF will present. At the conclusion of Dale’s discussion, approximately 10:30 a.m., I will conduct a private pesticide applicator training. Additional private pesticide applicator training dates scheduled at this time are Jan. 31 at 8:30 a.m. and Feb. 5 at 6 p.m., both at the Daviess County Extension Office. The second dicamba training opportunity will be at Ag Expo on Jan. 29 at 1:45 p.m. Phil Rowland with Bayer will present. Either training will fulfill the education requirement for all dicamba herbicide products labeled for use in soybean. Preregistration is not necessary for the trainings mentioned above.
Seeding Clover
Calls on seeding clover have already begun. The ideal window to seed red and white clover types in Kentucky is Feb. 1 through April 15. This wide range represents time to prepare and be ready when a seeding opportunity arises. Most prefer February seeding to later, allowing soil freeze/thaw action to increase seed to soil contact. If a no-till drill is available, seeding in March is successful. Clover provides high-quality forage while covering areas where grass may be thin and likely to produce weeds.
