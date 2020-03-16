Nitrogen fertilizer application for corn is beginning and will continue through June across the county. Nitrogen is the most important nutrient required by corn.
It is commercially available in several forms and has a wide application window. Traditional pre-planting sources are in the form of anhydrous ammonia or urea.
Early post-emergence application options include ammonia, urea-ammonium nitrate solution (UAN), ammonium sulfate, or urea. Lately, some farms have invested in machinery with height capable of clearing tall corn allowing a late post-emergence application of UAN.
This widening application window has led to much discussion among the industry and universities concerning what the ideal corn nitrogen timing management choice is. Drs. Hanna Poffenbarger and John Grove, Soil Scientists with the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, evaluated corn response to late-season nitrogen application in no-till and conventional till soils in 2018 and 2019.
Research and field lessons have proven that delaying a majority of nitrogen application to late-vegetative growth stages can decrease yield due to early-season nitrogen deficiency. Recent research has indicated that a split application of the majority of nitrogen applied at early post-emergence followed by 40 units applied at the V-12 growth stage can increase overall nitrogen uptake and accumulation compared to a single early application.
Nitrogen mineralized from the soil organic matter makes up half or more of total nitrogen uptake by corn. Continuous no-till fields increase the total nitrogen supply available to be mineralized through the season.
In fact, by tasseling, nitrogen mineralized from the soil is the primary nitrogen source available. Therefore, the researchers designed a study to determine if a split nitrogen application at V-3 and V-12 growth stages would result in greater yield than a full rate at V-3.
They conducted this on continuous no-till and conventional till plots, suspecting that the greatest response would be found in the conventional till which would have less soil organic matter available to mineralize nitrogen late in the season.
The research was conducted at the University of Kentucky Spindletop Research Farm in Lexington where long term tillage and nitrogen studies have been conducted. This field is continuous corn, with continuous no-till treatments compared to moldboard plowing crossed with nitrogen treatments of 0, 75, 150, and 300 units each year. Cereal rye cover crop is seeded annually.
They split the plots to provide split placement with the full rate at V-3 and the same rate with 50 units applied at V-12 across both tillage treatments. In addition to crop yield, they measured corn nitrogen uptake at silking and black layer to measure how much was taken up from the soil and how much was relocated from lower stalk and leaves after silking.
The results were interesting. Soil nitrogen in the top 8 inches was 30% higher in the no-till than the plowed system. The no-till system mineralized approximately 50 pounds per acre more nitrogen in the 150-pound treatment than the conventional till in 2018. That indicates the increase of soil organic matter in the more than 50-year no-till treatments has led to greater soil nitrogen supplying capacity.
Corn yields were greater in the no-till than the plowed system at the 75-pound rate in 2018 and across all treatments in 2019. The late-split nitrogen treatment of 50 units withheld until V-12 decreased corn yield in the 75-pound treatment in both tillage systems due to early-season deficiency that could not be overcome.
Overall, the two-year study indicated no difference or slight advantage to split application in seven out of the eight at the 150-pound and 300-pound treatments.
Yet none were significant indicating that the key is ensuring corn has adequate nitrogen available early to ensure no deficiency occurs. The option of late-season treatment does allow the rate to be adjusted based on environment and growing conditions but may not result in a yield that would provide a return on investment of time or machinery application.
From an environmental perspective, any nitrogen timed closer to when it will be taken up by the plant reduces the time it is in the field and subject to loss from denitrification. From an economic perspective, purchased nitrogen needs to become yield to provide a return on investment.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.