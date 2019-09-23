McLean County meat processing facility Beef and Bacon in Beech Grove recently began its local "Meat Up" exchange, allowing local businesses and residents to get deals on bulk items.
According to Beef and Bacon owner Wes Spurrier, the facility began offering the "Meat Up" exchange within recent months.
He said the people can go to the company website where they can order what they want in advance for a discounted rate and set a pick-up time at the designated location.
The facility provides fresh meat products to several businesses and restaurants in McLean, Henderson and Daviess counties, including the new Big Oak General Store in Calhoun, Bill's Restaurant and The Famous Bistro in Owensboro, as well as Daviess County High School.
Beef and Bacon sells pork, beef and chicken with most of its product being sourced locally, according to Spurrier.
Spurrier said his products work best in businesses and restaurants that are focused on serving and providing local food and emphasize that effort with their clientele and the community. He said it's important for businesses and their customers to know they are paying higher prices for higher quality.
"This kind of meat product is not going to fit in at a chain restaurant … we can't be cost competitive," he said. "If the restaurant's not telling the story, then why would they spend more money on a product."
The products also come at a higher price, Spurrier said, because the facility produces items at a smaller level than larger chain facilities.
"That's the mentality that you're fighting. And a little shop that doesn't have tens of thousands of items to spread that margin over," Spurrier said. "You know, we just can't price something at price just to get you in the door."
Spurrier also received his USDA certification recently for Beef and Bacon, which he said was about a six-month process.
Spurrier said the USDA focuses mostly on food safety, but within the last several years has started focusing a lot on animal welfare and safety as well.
"They're watching something that we're handling … just to see what our routine is and how things are handled or when something acts bad, how we handle it," he said.
Spurrier, a former veterinarian, said it's important to treat animals with care and keep a low-stress environment for them.
"From my veterinary standpoint, the majority of what we're doing … is anatomy," he said. "Anatomy is no different than if … we're trying to take care of them when they're sick or we're trying to do preventative medicine as it is when we're trying to get a product that to eat that's wholesome, clean and humanely handled."
cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.