I encourage anyone with beef cattle to take a vacation day from work and join us at the Owensboro Convention Center on Tuesday for the Midwest Beef Summit. This all-day conference will draw farmers from across the Midwest, so do not let this opportunity slip by.
The purpose is to provide in-depth lectures on managing cattle for long term production in today's marketplace. Topics will pertain to increasing the productive longevity of breeding stock, helping increase return on investment and profitability in your beef cattle enterprise. The purchase of breeding stock is one of the largest investments for a beef cattle farm. When the annual cost of cow ownership is included, it often requires at least three years to pay for the investment.
How cows are managed and cared for is very critical to their longevity. Your goal should be to manage and care for the herd in a manner that will allow cows an opportunity to produce calves for several years before culling and replacement becomes necessary. This program includes experts in our industry to teach you how to make cows remain productive for many years. Each calf sold from a cow that has fully depreciated is a calf that is adding to your return on investment.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. with the $35 fee due at the door. The program begins at 9 a.m. with Nutritional Requirements of Bred Heifers presented by Dr. Daniel Shike of the University of Illinois. Dr. Mark Hilton, a veterinarian technical consultant with Elanco Animal Health, will cover how you deal with dystocia, otherwise known as calving difficulty. Following lunch, Marty Ropp of Allied Genetic Resources will explain how to select for breed complementarity. Dr. Kenny Burdine, Beef Cattle Economist for the University of Kentucky, will conclude the program with a discussion on how to measure the expense of retaining heifers to discover if purchasing off-farm-bred heifers compares to growing your own. The program should conclude around 3:30 p.m. Sponsorship is provided by the UK Cooperative Extension Service, the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund, and the Green River Area Beef Improvement Group with support of Grain Day Inc.
Estimating Corn Yield Prior to Harvest
A call I often receive this time of year is how to estimate corn yields. There is a fast, reliable tool, called the Yield Component Method, which was originally described by the University of Illinois many years ago. These yield components include number of ears per acre, number of kernels per row, and weight per kernel. The first three yield components (ear number, kernel rows, and kernels/row) are easily measured in the field.
First, measure off 1/1000th of an acre, which is 17 feet 5 inches in 30-inch rows. Second, count the total number of harvestable ears in that length of row and multiply by 1,000 to discover the harvest population. Next, select every fifth ear and calculate the number of kernels per ear and average the kernel number per ear. Multiply the average ear kernel number by the harvest population and then divide by a factor of 90,000, which would represent 90,000 kernels per 56-pound bushel. If your test weights are routinely higher than 56, a division factor of 75,000 to 80,000 can be used indicating heavier and subsequently fewer kernels per 56-pound bushel.
The UK Department of Agricultural Engineering has several online calculators available for review prior to harvest. Popular tools include the grain shrink calculator that can help determine an economical moisture content to begin corn harvest. Another is a storage capacity spreadsheet that is available for determining the amount of capacity in bins, flat storage, bags or piles. The tools can be found at the Ag Engineering website https://www.uky.edu/bae/grain-storage-systems.
County Agriculture Investment Program
The County Agriculture Investment Program, otherwise known as cost-share, has begun in Daviess, Mclean, Henderson and Webster counties and will continue through Nov. 30. The program is administered by the Green River Area Beef Improvement Group. Call the Extension Office of the county where your project will be implemented for questions or to request an application. Information pertaining to project areas, items eligible for reimbursement, and rules of participation can be found at https://agpolicy.ky.gov/funds/Pages/program-portal.aspx.
Clint Hardy is the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service agent for agriculture and natural resources. His column runs weekly in the Agriculture section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.