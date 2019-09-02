The local corn crop looked great until heavy rains fell throughout the latter half of June.
Bottomland flooding and prolonged soil saturation in upland soils took its toll on the crop severely stunting growth in thousands of acres. At that time, all of the nitrogen necessary for optimum yield was applied or fields were too wet to allow a timely application to occur.
Many fields yellowed, expressing symptoms of lack of soil oxygen and the inability to respire and take up nutrients. All systems were expected to return to normal as soils dried but continuous saturation in certain soil types caused insurmountable injury and subsequent potential yield loss.
Dryer conditions allowed corn growth in July but nitrogen deficiency in the upper canopy began to occur after tassel in some fields. There is no doubt that some fields of corn throughout the county will achieve outstanding yields, but in general, we are preparing for the lowest county corn average in several years.
As harvest preparations are underway, everyone is questioning how much is the crop hurt and why did some fields come back from the wet period with apparent success while others remained yellow and stunted.
The answer has several components, but the key to remember is nitrogen is the one nutrient that is in continuous form conversion, initiated by soil moisture making it plant available or at risk of loss to the atmosphere.
Analyzing every scenario is impossible but the first question to address is soil drainage. Soils that are poorly drained are at a much higher risk of nitrogen loss than well-drained sandy soils or silt loam soils with subsurface drainage, but tiled fields were not without nitrogen loss.
Some of the clay soil types such as Montgomery or Karnak simply could not perk enough water to the tile fast enough to prevent denitrification from occurring, especially when combined with continuous rain.
The second consideration is nitrogen timing. Even though early pre-plant nitrogen application in the ammonia form has a delay in conversion to nitrate, a substantial amount becomes nitrate and subject to loss after only three weeks.
Applying the nitrogen after planting reduces the risk of loss in a typical wet spring, and prolongs the window of all applied being converted to the denitrification prone nitrate form.
A challenge this year with side dress application was the prolonged wet period actually prevented application on some fields until too late, resulting in disastrous yield potential. Nitrogen rate is the third consideration. Obviously, the more total nitrogen applied results in equal loss risk, but more in the soil lowers the risk of running short.
How much yields will be affected remains to be seen. Certainly, some are preparing for disappointment, but would additional nitrogen have provided a return on investment?
By the time it was determined that nitrogen was deficient, it would be almost impossible to apply enough nitrogen to recover additional bushel value greater than the cost of additional nitrogen.
This year shows us more nitrogen applied later is the solution to offsetting the risk of late-season nitrogen loss. For some that would require retooling and adding considerable workload in June and production expense. This year has also shown the importance of improved drainage and tile.
At this point in the season, the only test to perform is the corn stalk nitrate test to determine if nitrogen was adequate or deficient and by how much. The test must be conducted within the three weeks after black layer.
Lower stalk portions of eight-inch length cut six inches above the soil with outer stalk sheath removed is all you need. Collect only from stalks with ears and without obvious stress signals such as disease or insect.
About 15 ears per field is adequate. Water's Agricultural Labs in Owensboro can run the analysis. A reading of 0-250ppm N indicates nitrogen was deficient; 250-700 is close to optimum nitrogen availability but could result in lower yields. And 700-2000 is considered optimal, with anything above would be more nitrogen than needed for maximum yields.
While you're out there, dig and examine the roots of the cut plants. If conditions were wet at planting, restricted roots will reveal if sidewall or tillage compaction could be compounding the problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.