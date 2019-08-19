FSA program payments are issued electronically into your bank account. In order to make timely payments, you need to notify your FSA servicing office if you close your account or if your bank information is changed for whatever reason (such as your financial institution merging or being purchased). Payments can be delayed if FSA is not notified of changes to account and bank routing numbers.
For some programs, payments are not made until the following year. For example, payments for crop year 2018 through the Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage program aren't paid until 2019. If the bank account was closed due to the death of an individual or dissolution of an entity or partnership before the payment was issued, please notify your local FSA office as soon as possible to claim your payment.
USDA Farm Service Agency offers text alerts to Daviess County producers
Farmers can receive notifications from our office through text messages on their cellphone.
This service enables FSA customers and stakeholders to receive notifications while on the go. Producers will receive text messages regarding important program deadlines, reporting requirements, outreach events and updates.
Producers can text KYDAVIESS to FSANOW (372-669) to subscribe to text message alerts from Daviess County. Standard text messaging rates apply. Contact your wireless carrier for details associated with your particular data plan. Participants may unsubscribe at any time.
Please contact us at 270-684-9286 ext. 2 if you have questions regarding FSA's email news service or the new text message option.
Save time -- make an appointment with FSA
Producers are encouraged to call their local FSA office to schedule an appointment to ensure maximum use of their time and to make sure FSA staff is available to tend to their important business needs. Please call us at 270-684-9286 ext. 2 ahead of your visit to set an appointment in Daviess County and to discuss any records or documentation that might be needed during your appointment.
Take a Kid Outdoors
Take a Kid Outdoors is scheduled 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Daviess County Gun Club, 7740 Kentucky 2830, Maceo. Join us to learn Firearm Safety, shoot live firearms, archery, learn animal tracks and more. The ages for this event will be 4-15. A $5 registration fee will include a T-shirt for youth and lunch. Registration the day of will open at 8 a.m. Forms are available at the Daviess County Conservation District or the UK Extension Office. Contact Daviess County Conservation District for more information at 270-685-1707 ext. 3 or email connie.mills@ky.nacdnet.net.
