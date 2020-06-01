Corn planting began in late March and will continue through this week. We’ve experienced a roller coaster of temperature variation and rainfall events over the past nine weeks. Warm, dry weather followed by low temperatures, freezes and random rainfall through the first half of May prohibited much of the crop from growing as we would expect, despite beginning in ideal conditions. A crop held back by low temperatures only began to grow quickly with the high temperatures provided last week. So if last week was the first of ideal growing weather, why did many fields of corn that were previously green become yellowed in appearance?
The answer to this can be several reasons. Across the county, corn fields that had looked good despite growing slowly did show a light green appearance last week. Most often, these were fields where no fertilizer was applied at planting. At V-3, the third leaf growth stage, corn begins to change from relying on the fibrous seminal roots to nodal roots. At that time, especially in ideal conditions for rapid growth, the plant may not be able to take up the nutrient as rapidly as needed with the developing nodal root system. This can create a temporary nutrient deficiency of manganese, zinc or even nitrogen. These fields will recover quickly assuming adequate nutrient is present and there are no restrictions to root development caused at planting in the seed trench sidewall, which could prolong nodal root development.
If yellow symptoms, continue there are two steps to take. First is digging plants to examine the roots to see how they are developing. Corn at V-4 and V-5 growth stages should have three to four significant white nodal roots extending through the seed trench wall. Close examination of specific off-color rows may reveal an issue caused at planting, such as shallow depth or sidewall. The second tool is to collect plant tissue samples to examine for nutrients within the plant. The off-color is most likely due to temporary nutrient deficiency which will recover with additional growth.
Another reason for off-color corn is the possibility of poor herbicide metabolism, especially for corn sprayed during the cool temperatures of the first and second week of May. This corn will also return to normal growth and, given the growth stage it would have been at the time of application, no yield loss should be expected.
Buttercup in foragesButtercup weed typically grows where animals overgraze, congregate or consume hay. These locations suffer from concentrated animal gathering, often in wet soil conditions. The mud increases, killing out desirable grasses and clovers. The result is the proliferation of buttercup, a toxic weed that thrives in areas of low competition. Over the past few years, buttercup has been expanding into pastures. It has not been uncommon to see pasture fields more yellow than green over the past few weeks as the tiny yellow flowers have bloomed increasing seed production to germinate this fall.
Buttercup is considered a toxic plant that can cause poisoning in grazing animals. Fortunately, animals are unlikely to consume it if anything else is available to forage on. Also, buttercup is known to not express toxicity after curing and baled in hay. In the most frequently encountered buttercups, the flowers are yellow. These plants can be problematic in no-till crops, gardens, pastures, wheat and non-crop areas.
In grass pastures, Cimarron, 2,4-D, and Crossbow will provide good to excellent control of most buttercups. Control of buttercups with dicamba products has been more variable but can range from fair to excellent. An application timed at late fall or early spring is ideal as it prohibits the growth of buttercup in the window of increased growth of cool-season grasses which will proliferate in the reduced competition. The greatest reservation I hear in not choosing to spray pastures with an herbicide is fear of killing the clover. This is a risk, but the benefits of increasing the habitat for grass production far exceed the cost. Likewise, there is a substantial bank of clover seed in the soil. Even if a stand is wiped out, clover will return within a year or two.
