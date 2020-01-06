When Brandon Lanham decided to learn how to fly, the thought of creating an agricultural business wasn't part of it.
But nearly three years ago, he recognized an opportunity hovering above his family's farm near Knottsville.
"In 2017, I was out here -- in July -- and I saw four or five (crop dusters) doing the same thing -- fungicide application," Lanham said. "... I had started wanting to get my (pilot's) license ... and when I saw that, I said, 'You know what? There's nobody here doing this'."
But those agricultural aircraft weren't the fixed-wing airplanes usually associated with crop dusting.
They were out-of-area helicopters fitted with crop-dusting kits and were contracted by Daviess County farmers.
Lanham said most of those agricultural aircraft companies start flying in the south in May as they "ride that wave" north.
Lanham said his family, who also owns Western Kentucky Minerals, agreed to invest in their own crop-dusting helicopter -- a four-seater R44 Raven II -- and established a new company in 2018 they named Vortex Air, which is a nod to how the helicopter operates and spreads the chemical.
"When you're hovering or flying, that chemical, when it comes out of the bottom, sprays down into the corn and bounces back up to actually get underneath those leaves," Lanham said. "The chemical is in a vortex pattern."
Although Lanham has since gotten his private pilot's license, he can't fly the helicopter when it's spraying crops as part of the business.
Instead, the Lanham family hired Chris Conkright, a 48-year-old local helicopter pilot who's had his commercial license for about eight years, to perform the crop-dusting jobs.
The helicopter was flown sparingly during the 2018 crop season, spraying slightly fewer than 8,000 acres, because of the lengthy licensing process through the Federal Aviation Administration that gave the company a late start.
But both Lanham and Conkright are ready to increase that number to between 15,000 to 20,000 acres for the 2020 growing season.
"This season should be a lot better because we won't have any hang-ups," said Conkright, who also works as the facility director for the RiverPark Center. "We got our feet wet last year and we understand the industry a whole lot better."
Although crop-dusting airplanes can carry more chemical, there are advantages to the helicopters such as their precision and the ability to refill without leaving the field being sprayed.
Vortex Air uses a truck equipped with a helicopter landing pad, a 3,300-gallon chemical tank and a 360-gallon aviation fuel tank.
"We can cover 15 acres in under three minutes," said Conkright, who flies anywhere between 3 to 10 feet above the crops at speeds of more than 90 mph. "... We'll make 75 landings on the truck per day depending on what we're doing."
The state-of-the-art spray kit is also flow-controlled technology that prevents over and under-spraying crops.
"It's all based on your speed and GPS," Conkright said. "It's very precise. If you want 2.7 gallons, we can give you 2.7 gallons or if you want 2.4 gallons per acre, we can do that. ... And after we're done, we can show you what we've done (on a computer); it shows everything -- if we miss a spot, it shows it."
Vortex Air will be offering its services this growing season to local farmers needing fungicide, which is typically applied to control fungal disease during a six-to-eight-week window starting in July.
Lanham said that he'll be more timely than the out-of-area spray companies.
"I'm hoping to get some local farmers I can focus on and they won't have to wait on these guys that come up from the south," Lanham said.
For more information about the crop-dusting service, contact Vortex Air at 270-485-4031.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
