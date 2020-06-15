Blueberries of Daviess County has changed its operating procedure to combat the spread of COVID-19, but that didn’t slow down customers last week when the family-owned farm opened business for the summer.
For nearly 20 years, the farm at 1401 Hill Bridge Road in Utica has been a staple for lovers of local produce. In the past, customers were given the option to choose from pre-selected packages of blueberries or venture out to pick their own.
The coronavirus pandemic, however, has limited the business to pick-up only.
Still, owner Nancy McCormick said, she’s been encouraged by the early response.
“It was great,” she said of Wednesday’s opening day. “You drive up, we’ll come to your car to take your order and payment, and then we’ll bring you your order. Right now, I’d just like to protect my workers and my family.”
Blueberries of Daviess County offers its usual products — blueberries, jams and honey — and will still routinely appear at the Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market. The only major difference is that now her team of 25 workers will pick and process the orders themselves, McCormick said, but the lack of social interaction is still noticeable.
“It was an agricultural destination for a lot of people to come out here and pick blueberries,” she said, “but with all the restrictions and regulations, I think it’s better right now to start out like this until we can get going a little bit.
“I’ve got a few disappointed people who pick, but until we figure out how to do this to protect everybody, this has to be the way it’s going to be. (Wednesday) was a good day, so hopefully it continues.”
The product is just as good as ever, though. McCormick added.
“We’re a little late because of the full spring, but everything looks good,” she said. “The blueberries look good. We’ve just got to get them picked and sold.”
Since blueberries are a summer crop, growing season for Blueberries of Daviess County will extend to the end of July or possibly even into August. Until then, the farm will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
“We just want people to keep coming by, and we’ll get them fixed up,” McCormick said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.