More than 21 million Americans lost their jobs in March and April.
And millions more found themselves working at home, many of them with reduced hours.
And people with a lot of time on their hands in the spring created a boom of sorts for nurseries and garden centers.
At Integrity Nursery & Outdoor Living, 1100 Burlew Blvd., Christopher Thompson, one of the owners, said this spring brought “a whirlwind of emotions.”
In March, he said, “We had to shut our doors and then. When we were able to reopen, business was way up.”
Thompson said, “People are going back to their roots, planting gardens and fruit trees along with edible herbs and vegetables.”
He said, “We’re definitely selling more house plants than normal. Typically, we have annual flowers until fall, but we’re having difficulty maintaining that this year. We’re limping along.”
Thompson said, “We’ve been out of potting soil for a week and hoping to get some in soon.”
Business, he said, is better than in previous years.
“I really believe that Healthy at Home — and gardening — is good for people’s physical and mental health,” Thompson said.
At Watkins Nursery, Janice Watkins said, “Business has been really good this year. We’ve been busy.”
She said, “People are buying pretty much everything. They’ve been doing it all spring.”
Watkins said, “We grow a lot of our plants ourselves. But we’ve had to order things several times this spring.”
And it’s not just Owensboro.
USA TODAY wrote in April, “As people pick up new hobbies while they remain in self-quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, interest in gardening and farming is experiencing a boom among Americans.”
Also in April, Reuters news service reported, “People around the world are turning to gardening as a soothing, family friendly hobby that also eases concerns over food security as lockdowns slow the harvesting and distribution of some crops. Fruit and vegetable seed sales are jumping worldwide.”
Thompson said he’s noticed a growing trend toward backyard gardens for awhile.
But it seems to be accelerating this year, he said.
Globe Newswire wrote in 2018, “A new, national survey shows more American households are gardening than ever before — 77% — and increasingly the gardener is a young man. Eighteen to 34-year-olds now occupy 29% of all gardening households.”
NurseryMag.com said this spring that a new survey of grower associations by the International Association of Horticultural Producers found that 46% of retail garden stores expect demand for plants and flowers in the coming weeks to be higher than at the same time the previous year.”
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.