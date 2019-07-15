California native Erin Ramsey found her oasis in Hancock County in the form of a lavender farm.
But settling down on a large plot of land with her family, and establishing Big Roots Lavender Farm at 3204 Truman Young Road, near Hawesville, wasn't ever where she thought she'd end up.
"We never thought we'd ever be farmers," Ramsey said. "I grew up in San Francisco and I didn't even keep a house plant."
Ramsey said she met her husband, Doug, while he was stationed with the Navy in San Francisco.
They would eventually move to his hometown of Evansville.
"We were renovating a historic home for years and thought we were going to retire there," Ramsey said.
But on what Ramsey called a "wild hair," the family decided nearly three years ago to invest in a farm away from the hustle and bustle of city life.
"From an outside perspective as being city people, it was quintessential Kentucky with its tobacco barn and rolling hills," Ramsey said.
According to Ramsey, nine members of her family moved to the farm in December of 2016, bringing three generations with them.
Along with Ramsey and her husband, three of their four children, three grandchildren and a daughter-in-law, live and work on the farm.
In May of 2017, the Ramseys had 1,900 lavender seedlings shipped from Washington state. They planted two types -- an English variety called Folgate and a French variety called Grosso.
Known for its purple color and pleasant scent, lavender is also associated with certain "healing" properties. It's known as a remedy for sleeplessness, anxiety and depression.
Although Kentucky isn't known for having the most optimum lavender growing conditions, Ramsey said it can be done and they're proof of it.
Ramsey said the tobacco that was once grown there was a sign that lavender could survive.
"We knew that tobacco soil was good for lavender," said Ramsey, adding that soil samples they sent the University of Kentucky confirmed they were right.
Still, the Ramseys had to be strategic in their planting. Lavender also requires attention in regards to weeds and pests like most crops.
"Here, we have to keep our rows wide apart for air circulation because of the humidity," Ramsey said. "... And we have to mound. Lavender can take on a lot of water but it can't set in water. Root rot is its No. 1 killer."
And during the past two years, the farm has lost 600 to 700 lavender plants.
"The goal is to fill in those holes of all the plants we lost and eventually start selling the (lavender) plants," Ramsey said. "That's a big request from people. They come wanting to buy a plant."
Lavender, however, is perennial and the Ramseys still had plenty left for their customers to come pick this year.
After receiving instructions to snip 2 inches above the wood stem, customers are given a pair of scissors and allowed to hand cut for $10 per bushel.
The lavender season typically runs from June to July in Kentucky.
On June 28, Karen Forbes of Hawesville was making a return trip to the farm with her daughter, Darla Bright, and her granddaughter, Rose Bright, who were visiting from Indiana.
Forbes said she dries the lavender for its calming aroma.
"It's very relaxing and helps you unwind," Forbes said. "It's just nice walking through the rows here smelling it. ... You just don't hear about lavender farms."
Along with the lavender, the farm features a gift shop that doubles as an event space. Big Roots sells lavender soaps, bubble bath, massage oil, body mist and T-shirts. Many of the lavender products are made in their home.
And this year, they started offering lavender lemonade and lavender lemon poppyseed shortbread. In the rear of the property is an old tobacco barn that was repainted in the familiar lavender color.
Sunflowers and newly planted hemp are also being grown on the property.
Although the lavender
see perennial/page d4
season is over, Ramsey said the store remains open Friday and Saturday through August from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from noon until 4 p.m.
Since opening to the public in 2018, Ramsey said the farm has attracted hundreds of people.
Big Roots Lavender Farm, which operates under the slogan "Grow Peace," is open without charge to people who want to enjoy the scenery or walk the rock labyrinth that has been created within the lavender field.
"We built it from all the stones in our creek," Ramsey said about the labyrinth. "And when you're walking in it, it's a time to let go. When you get to the middle, it's a time to meditate or pray. Ours is set up that, if you have something that no longer serves you, you can leave it behind and we'll take care of it for you. So people come and having moving experiences."
To order lavender products online, go to www.bigrootsfarm.com or to schedule an event call 270-697-3334.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.