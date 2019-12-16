Planning for the 2020 corn crop is underway as people are ordering seed, evaluating soil test results and developing an herbicide weed control plan. The final county average yield is yet to be determined but in general, the crop fared better than expected given the mid-summer rain events. Thousands of acres were excessively saturated on repeated occasions in June.
University of Kentucky Extension Grain Marketing Specialist, Dr. Chad Lee, prepared the following comments related to separating the 2019 weather effect from your 2020 planning decisions.
The 2019 corn crop began wet and late but ended dry. Very little crop was planted in the ideal late April window. The general observation was that later May corn yielded less than the corn planted in the last days of April and the first days of May. The crop planted in May grew rapidly, creating an issue with post-emergence herbicide applied to large corn in some fields. This can be a gamble as any herbicide directed into the whorl can negatively affect the growing point if it has moved beyond the soil line and comes in contact with the herbicide. Likewise, any herbicide funneled into the corn does not contact the soil or target weeds potentially reducing weed control.
The timing of additional nitrogen was delayed by wet soils in some fields, causing early deficiency symptoms that would fade with time in a normal moisture year. 2019, however, remained wet through July, creating a shallow rooting depth, and nitrogen denitrification to the point of late-season deficiency symptoms. This area of the state fared better than counties to the east. Some rainfall continued in August before turning very dry in September. Central and Eastern Kentucky did not receive the rain in August and as soils dried on the shallow-rooted, kernel filling corn, their yields reduced.
Many cornfields ran short on nitrogen due to application timing and/or denitrification. In general, late-season nitrogen applications, where applied, did increase yields. It is not determined if all applications provided a return on the investment. If similar weather occurs in 2020, UK would not recommend blanket applications of additional nitrogen, rather be prepared to address late nitrogen application on a field to field basis. Generally, if deficiency is seen in tasseled corn, it is very likely additional nitrogen will not increase yield at that point above the application cost. Many corn fields across Kentucky were showing symptoms of nitrogen deficiency and water stress. When planning for 2020, remember the best strategy for avoiding the risk of nitrogen loss is to apply some at planting and the remainder applied a few weeks after emergence.
Despite the wet June, weather in July kept disease incidence to a minimum with most fields experiencing only low to moderate foliar disease. Tens of thousands of acres received a fungicide treatment at tasseling and that trend is going to continue. University of Kentucky research has proven that a well-timed fungicide application, right at tasseling, will break even or provide a return on investment two-thirds of the time in all production environments. As risk such as late-planted, low disease rating, or continuous rotation increase, the likelihood of return on investment also increases.
It is important to reflect on the knowledge gained from 2019 when making plans for 2020. Just remember that because additional nitrogen was needed last year, we would not recommend increasing the application amount for subsequent years.
Report Wheat Acres Today
Farmers who have wheat and other fall-seeded small grains for grain or forage should report their planted acres of the crop to the Farm Service Agency today! Dec. 16 is the deadline. Crop reports should indicate acres, date of planting, intended use and shares of the crop. Crop reports are required for participation in many USDA farm programs. Failure to report your crop timely may result in loss of program benefits. People filing crop reports after the established deadline will be charged a late file fee to verify the crop.
Holiday Closing
The Daviess County Cooperative Extension Office will be closed Dec. 23 through Jan. 1. We will reopen at 8 a.m. on Jan. 2.
Clint Hardy is the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service agent for agriculture and natural resources. His column runs weekly in the Agriculture section.
