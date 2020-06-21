The Daviess County Farm Service Agency Committee election will be held this year on Dec. 10. Ballots will be counted at 8 a.m. at the Owensboro USDA Service Center. Eligible voters and organizations have the right to nominate candidates of their choice. Blank Nomination forms (FSA-669A) may be obtained at the Daviess County FSA Office. Each FSA-699A submitted must be:
• limited to one nominee
• signed by the nominee, indicating willingness to serve, if elected
• Postmarked or delivered to the FSA office no later than August 1, 2020
Persons nominated should be currently engaged in the operation of a farm and be well qualified for committee work. A producer is eligible to be a County FSA Committee member if the producer lives in the Local Administrative Area (LAA) and is an eligible voter. County FSA Committee members may not hold positions in certain farm and commodity organizations, if these positions pose a conflict of interest with FSA duties. These positions include functional offices such as president, vice president, secretary, and positions on boards or executive committees. Additional information of eligibility to hold office may be obtained at the County FSA Office.
The duties of County FSA Committee member include:
• informing farmers of the purpose and provisions of the FSA programs
• keeping the State FSA Committee informed of the LAA conditions
• recommending needed changes in farm programs
• participating in county meetings as necessary
• performing other duties as assigned by the State FSA committee.
The boundary of Local Administrative Area (LAA) 3, which is holding the 2020 election, is all of western Daviess County located west of Hwy 81. Farmers in this area are encouraged to participate by nominating a candidate by the Aug. 1 deadline and voting in the election. Ballots will be mailed Nov. 2, and farmers have until Dec. 7 to return the ballots.
A meeting has been established to educate our farmers with the election process. The meeting will be held at the Daviess County Farm Service Agency located at 3100 Alvey Park Drive West in Owensboro. The meeting will take place at 4:30 p.m. on June 25. The meeting will cover the general role of FSA in the community; how LAAs are determined; Committee roles and responsibilities; how to submit nominations; and voter eligibility.
2020 Crop Acreage ReportsJuly 15 is the deadline to report your acreage of crops to the Farm Service Agency. Crop reports are required for participation in most USDA Farm Service Agency Programs. Due to the USDA Service Centers being open for business by phone appointment only, farmers must first call the FSA office at 270-684-9286 to obtain the farm map photocopies. FSA will either mail the map photocopies or have them ready for outdoor pick up at the FSA office. The maps should be marked with crop, acreage, plant date and share. You can either mail the maps back to FSA or return them in person by appointment; FSA will load the information and either have you come to the office and sign the report or FSA can mail or email the report to you for signature. July 15 is the acreage reporting deadline for most spring seeded crops. Accurate and complete crop reports are essential for USDA program participation.
Farm Storage Facility LoansFSA’s Farm Storage Facility Loan (FSFL) program provides low-interest financing to producers to build or upgrade storage facilities and to purchase portable (new or used) structures, equipment and storage and handling trucks.
The low-interest funds can be used to build or upgrade permanent facilities to store commodities. Eligible commodities include corn, grain sorghum, rice, soybeans, oats, peanuts, wheat, barley, minor oilseeds harvested as whole grain, pulse crops (lentils, chickpeas and dry peas), hay, honey, renewable biomass, fruits, nuts and vegetables for cold storage facilities, floriculture, hops, maple sap, rye, milk, cheese, butter, yogurt, meat and poultry (unprocessed), eggs, and aquaculture (excluding systems that maintain live animals through uptake and discharge of water). Qualified facilities include grain bins, hay barns and cold storage facilities for eligible commodities.
Loans up to $50,000 can be secured by a promissory note/security agreement and loans between $50,000 and $100,000 may require additional security. Loans exceeding $100,000 require additional security.
Producers do not need to demonstrate the lack of commercial credit availability to apply. The loans are designed to assist a diverse range of farming operations, including small and mid-sized businesses, new farmers, operations supplying local food and farmers markets, non-traditional farm products, and underserved producers.
To learn more about the FSA Farm Storage Facility Loan, visit fsa.usda.gov/pricesupport or contact your local FSA county office. To find your local FSA office, visit offices.usda.gov.
