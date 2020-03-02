The projected prices for revenue protection (RP) insurance for corn and soybeans are currently being determined.
RP insurance initial price guarantee is the average of the closing prices for the December and November futures contracts for corn and soybeans, respectively, in February.
As of when this article was prepared last week, the average prices were $3.92 and $9.20 for corn and soybeans. If realized, the RP guarantees for corn and soybeans will be $0.08/bushel and $0.34/bushel lower than last year’s guarantee.
Dr. Todd Davis, Extension Grain Marketing Specialist at the UK Grain and Forage Center of Excellence at Princeton, used these prices to draw conclusions of the potential revenue guarantee from crop insurance compared to the corn crop’s budgeted cash costs.
In his example, inputs, including insurance premiums, are budgeted at $426/acre, and cash rent is budgeted at $185/acre. He assumes 75% of the land base is rented for a per-acre cash cost of $139/acre.
This assumption is from the Kentucky Farm Business Management (KFBM) reports that show the average grain farm owns 25% of the farm’s tillable acres. Cash overhead costs are budgeted at $14/acre for total cash costs of $579/acre.
Managers should remember that the budgets do not include the family living expenses covered by the crop farm. Similarly, the budgets do not provide a return for machinery replacement and may not accurately reflect the annual principal and interest due on intermediate or long-term debt.
The APH yields in the examples are 185-bushels for corn and 55-bushels for soybeans, which are Olympic Average yields for the KFBM farms in the Ohio Valley region. For corn, RP insurance at the 70% level has a deficit from total budgeted cash costs of $76/acre, while the 80% coverage level has a deficit of $14/acre. The 85% coverage level may cover total budgeted cash costs and would provide the greatest liquidity protection for corn.
For a soybean example, cash inputs are budgeted at $264/acre, cash rent of $185/acre paid on 75% of the land base is budgeted at $139/acre, and the cash overhead costs are budgeted at $14/acre for total cash costs of $417/acre. RP insurance at the 70% coverage level has a deficit of $71/acre below budgeted cash costs. The deficit at the 85% coverage level is $19/acre.
This exercise demonstrates that while crop insurance is a device to protect against catastrophic loss, low commodity prices prevent revenue insurance from being able to trigger a payment above production expense at the APH yield and prices used in this example.
2020 is certainly a year to make sure inputs are selected with a careful decision and your planter is ready to achieve the best start possible for your crop. The outlook for higher prices in the near term is not favorable. It will be up to management to ensure every decision has the ability to return profit from the investment and create and stick with a marketing plan.
Smaller Beef Herd in the US
Dr. Kenny Burdine, Extension Beef Cattle Marketing Specialist, prepared the following observations following the recent USDA annual cattle inventory estimates, which indicated that the size of the US beef cow herd was smaller to start 2020. The size of the decrease actually exceeded trade expectations, with beef cow numbers down a little over 1%.
The primary driver of the 1% beef cow number decrease was high beef cow slaughter in 2019, which was up 5% for the year and over 14% for the 4th quarter. Heifer retention was also down 2%, which is consistent with low margins at the cow-calf level.
The key takeaway from the report is that the cowherd is finally decreasing in size and calf crops should continue to get smaller, which is exactly what our calf market needs.
A smaller cowherd at the national level, combined with considerable optimism with respect to export markets, paints a much more optimistic picture for calf prices in 2020.
Dr. Burdine expects calf markets to improve considerably between now and spring, an additional price improvement of $15-$20 per cwt is possible and he suspects calves this fall will sell for $10-$15 more per cwt than they did in fall of 2019.
Tobacco Production and GAP Meeting
Tonight 6 p.m. at the Daviess County Extension Office. Dinner will be served.
{span}Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299{/span}
