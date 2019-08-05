Cover crops have a long history in agriculture as a practice to cover soil with vegetation between growing seasons.
Historically this was to introduce nitrogen to soil via legumes on diversified farms where livestock would have grazed or consumed hay produced from these fields. The production of a perennial legume such as alfalfa or lespedeza for a year or two accumulates nitrogen.
When the cover crops were destroyed, nitrogen was mineralized becoming available for the following corn crop. Cover crops are returning to grain production fields for one of two specific purposes. One purpose is to cover bare soil or highly erodible areas in an effort to reduce soil erosion.
The second reason is to develop vegetation that will take up available nitrates, develop soil tilth via prolific root development, and potentially increase soil organic matter. These characteristics, fulfilled by a mix of plant types including legumes, winter annual grasses, and daikon radishes are key components in achieving a healthy soil.
Creating an environment on and beneath the soil surface that keeps soil particles in position, adds vegetation residues, increases nutrient retention, pore space and optimizes an environment for earthworms is key to soil conservation and productivity.
The Daviess County Soil Conservation District is hosting a Soil Health and Cover Crop Utilization meeting from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Office. Speakers include NRCS Soil Health Specialists Barry Fisher and Steve Blandford. This workshop is beneficial for anyone interested in demonstrating a soil health mix of cover crop plants on some land this fall. Please call the Daviess County Soil Conservation District to register at 270-684-9286.
Sugarcane Aphid Found
Sugarcane aphids were found on grain sorghum near Reed last week. This is a very problematic pest. Sugarcane aphids are small, pale insects with a pair of dark tubes extending from the top rear of the abdomen. The feet and antennae of the insect also are dark.
Sap feeding by large numbers of sugarcane aphids can reduce plant vigor and grain yields. The liquid waste that they produce makes leaves sticky, causing harvest loss and combine damage due to resin build-up on internal components. The nutrient-rich waste supports the growth of sooty mold that can coat the leaves and reduce photosynthesis. Sivanto Prime and Transform WG both have section 18 emergency use exemptions for application to grain sorghum in Kentucky. They are the most effective products against this pest.
University of Kentucky's Summer Forage Tour
The University of Kentucky's summer forage tour is from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the D and D Farm in Horse Branch.
Some of the tour topics include watering systems for controlled grazing, novel endophyte tall fescue, and building soil fertility with poultry litter. The tour costs $10 per person at the door. It will occur rain or shine. D and D Farm is at 50 Fox Hunters Road in Horse Branch. For more information on the tour, including directions to the farm, visit the UK forage extension website at http://forages.ca.uky.edu or contact Rehanon Pampell, UK master grazer coordinator, at rehanon.pampell@uky.edu.
Southern Corn Leaf Rust
Southern rust was confirmed in Western Kentucky two weeks ago. Fortunately, mild temperatures and low humidity have provided an unfavorable environment for development. The map where confirmed cases have been identified can be seen at https://corn.ipmpipe.org/southerncornrust/.
Monitoring the disease will continue, but it is important to know there is time to make thoughtful decisions on fungicide application if it is confirmed locally. As a reminder, here are the fungicide guidelines summarized from the southern rust publication: https://cropprotectionnetwork.org/resources/publications/southern-rust.
Corn that is already at the milk stage will likely not need a fungicide application. Corn that had a fungicide application at VT or later will not need a second fungicide application, if it has reached blister when southern rust is present.
Any late fields that have not tasseled should wait as close to VT as possible to apply a fungicide if southern rust is present. University research in the southern states has shown that it is better to wait and protect plants during the VT-R3 stage, even if there are low levels of southern rust prior to VT.
