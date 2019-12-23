Since 2016, soybean stem canker has been identified each year in a few local soybean fields.
Yield loss caused by this disease can be significant. Often, fields provided no previous signals of concern to be wary of soybean stem canker. Likewise, once a field is infected, it is something to consider for management in following soybean production years.
Dr. Carl Bradley, the University of Kentucky Extension plant pathologist for soybeans, has conducted three years of research at a Masonville field, farmed by Fischer Cross Creek Farms, and in research plots at the Grain and Forage Center of Excellence at Princeton.
These plots addressed the effect of foliar fungicides on southern stem canker when applied to soybean varieties differing in their susceptibility to the disease.
At each location, a soybean variety resistant to southern stem canker, Dynagro 44XS68, and a variety susceptible to southern stem canker, Dynagro 43XS27, were planted into stem canker confirmed field areas that had been planted to soybean the previous year.
Different fungicide products were applied at multiple growth stages. When soybean plots were at the R5 growth stage, beginning seed development, the percentage of plants affected by southern stem canker was recorded. Plots were harvested with a small plot research combine, and grain yields were calculated and adjusted to 13% moisture.
Statistically significant differences were detected among treatments for southern stem canker incidence and yield at both locations. By far, the largest differences observed were between soybean varieties, where the southern stem canker susceptible variety had the greatest incidence of southern stem canker and the lowest yield, compared to the resistant variety.
Within a variety, the only observed differences in southern stem canker incidence relative to the non-treated check was with Quadris applied at V5 and Priaxor applied at R3 on the susceptible variety.
The only observed difference in yield relative to the non-treated check within a variety was with Priaxor applied at R3 on the susceptible cultivar. The field in Caldwell County had extremely high southern stem canker pressure, which caused major yield reductions on the susceptible variety compared to the resistant variety.
Conclusion of the research trials showed that, in general, foliar fungicides are relatively ineffective in controlling southern stem canker and that planting a resistant cultivar will have a much greater impact. Trial summaries of yield based on variety and fungicide type and timing are available on my website at http://daviess.ca.uky.edu/content/ag-natural-resources.
During the growing season, soybeans affected by stem canker will have yellowing on mid- to lower stems, usually first observed where branches meet stems.Although foliar symptoms are not always present, stem canker can cause interveinal chlorosis and necrosis on upper leaves, similar to what is typically assumed to be sudden death syndrome (SDS).
Foliar symptoms are not usually observed without the presence of cankers on stems, which can help diagnose this disease as stem canker and not SDS.
These cankers can enlarge and spread along stems, causing large areas of discoloration. Stem canker can cause soybeans to die early, leaving patches of dead plants that can increase to acres of land in only a few days. Severe cases of stem canker are more likely to be found in fields that were planted to soybean in consecutive years, on susceptible varieties, and in areas where rainfall has been abundant.
Master Cattleman Program
The Green River Area Extension offices are happy to announce the return of the Master Cattleman beef production management educational program this winter. Beginning Jan. 7, the program runs continuously on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. for 11 weeks. This program covers all things beef cattle farming, from general management to the end consumer product. It has not been hosted in our area in several years and may not return soon.
If you have an interest in increasing your beef management knowledge or have a family member or employee you would like to send through the classes, you would all be welcome. Classes will rotate being held at the Daviess, Henderson, and McLean County Cooperative Extension Office. There is a registration fee of $75 to help cover meal expenses and materials. Call the Extension Office, or print a registration flyer, available on my website at http://daviess.ca.uky.edu/content/ag-natural-resources.
