Kentucky State Apiarist Tammy Horn Potter will be in Daviess County to conduct a USDA sampling of a local bee yard on Monday, Aug. 5 to gather data. Later that evening, Potter will present a program at the Green Valley Beekeeping Association's monthly meeting at the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to the program.
State apiarist to speak to local beekeepers association
