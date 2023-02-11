A majority of the nitrogen applied prior to corn planting in our area is in the form of anhydrous ammonia.

Urea is also an effective nitrogen source but its cost is typically greater than anhydrous ammonia, until this year. This year, prices for urea nitrogen sources are substantially less than anhydrous ammonia which has led to many conversations with people who are considering switching to urea for significant savings.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.