The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced an investment of $48 million in wetland conservation projects in eight states through its Wetland Reserve Enhancement Partnership (WREP), implemented through USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
WREP project partners are providing nearly $2.3 million in matching funds, bringing the total investment to more than $50 million.
In total, the projects will protect, restore and enhance more than 15,000 acres of wetlands in critical watersheds across the nation. These partners work directly with eligible landowners interested in enrolling their agricultural land into wetland conservation easements.
"These locally-led partnerships are a powerful way to leverage resources to ensure wetland conservation through high impact projects," said NRCS Chief Matthew Lohr. "The projects will address long-term wetland restoration and assist flood-affected landowners in the identified watersheds."
Wetland reserve easements enable landowners to successfully reduce impacts from flooding, recharge groundwater, enhance and protect wildlife habitat and provide outdoor recreational and educational opportunities. The voluntary nature of the NRCS easement programs enables effective integration of wetland restoration on working landscapes.
The announcement includes high-priority watershed projects in Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. NRCS evaluated proposals based upon partner contributions, the ability to address resource concerns within NRCS designated special initiative areas and expected benefits to agricultural producers impacted by record flooding over the past year. Kentucky is included in the Lower Mississippi River Batture Project.
Lower Mississippi River Batture Project -- Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee: Land and water management in the active floodplain of the Lower Mississippi, commonly called the "batture," can be difficult. The goal is to help landowners establish a more sustainable management approach by removing the land from agricultural production, which will also provide ecological, economic and societal benefits. The project constitutes the fifth phase of a continuing effort that began in 2012. Efforts to date under the first four phases have resulted in closed easements or easements pending closure on more than 23,000 acres of private land in the project area.
With the help of NRCS wetland easements, private landowners, tribes and conservation partners have enrolled nearly 3 million acres through 15,600 agreements since 1995.
Visit NRCS's Agricultural Conservation Easement Program webpage to learn more about the agency's wetland conservation opportunities or contact the Daviess County Natural Resources Conservation Service at 270-685-1707 extension 3
Breaking New Ground
Agricultural producers are reminded to consult with FSA and NRCS before breaking out new ground for production purposes as doing so without prior authorization may put a producer's federal farm program benefits in jeopardy. This is especially true for land that must meet Highly Erodible Land (HEL) and Wetland Conservation (WC) provisions.
Producers with HEL determined soils are required to apply tillage, crop residue and rotational requirements as specified in their conservation plan.
Producers should notify FSA as a first point of contact prior to conducting land clearing or drainage type projects to ensure the proposed actions meet compliance criteria such as clearing any trees to create new cropland, then these areas will need to be reviewed to ensure such work will not risk your eligibility for benefits.
Landowners and operators complete the form AD-1026 -- Highly Erodible Land Conservation (HELC) and Wetland Conservation (WC) Certification to identify the proposed action and allow FSA to determine whether a referral to Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) for further review is necessary.
