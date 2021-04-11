Connections are important to Lisa Patton.
When someone comes to her new U-pick flower garden to make a selection, Patton knows that plant’s beginnings as a seed or bulb. She planted it, cultivated it, and in some cases, harvested and arranged it for the community.
It’s rare for individuals to know where their flowers come from, she said.
“They are the freshest stem you’re going to get,” she said.
Patton, who operates Patton Farms with her husband and his family in Beaver Dam, started the U-pick venture this year. She began with planting tulip bulbs last fall. Since she is just beginning, she is taking things slow but she does have a boutique where she sells her fresh bouquets, and she also sells at the Beaver Dam Farmer’s Market and offers a subscription box.
Starting the flowers was also a way for her to spend time with her children and for them to get involved in the farm. She also wanted a way to give back to the community, and what better way than to provide fresh and beautiful flowers for all.
Her tulips and daffodils have already grown and gone, but incoming are irises and peonies, and anemones. She also has plans for zinnias, lavender, daisies, sunflowers, and much more. Eventually, she would like customers to message her on social media to make an appointment to visit and pick flowers. Once they arrive at the farm, they will purchase a select amount, be given a container and pick away.
Patton hopes customers can appreciate the freshness of the flowers, but also their history.
“There’s already a story connected to them before you use them or get them, so it’s a little more personal,” she said. “There’s a connection from the beginning because I started them from seeds, and harvested them myself, or you harvest them yourself.”
While she has already had some success, there are also a lot of failures in the growing business, she said, and she tries to make that known in her social media presence. No one is perfect, and it’s important for others to recognize that.
“I try to be honest,” she said. “It’s important to see that people are real. Sometimes I forget to water and lose a whole tray of seedlings, and that happens.”
Patton has also been selling bouquets of her flowers at a local boutique, Persimmons.
Tiffany Webster, owner of Persimmons, first met Patton because she was a customer at the store. Patton mentioned that she was starting the flower farm, and asked if it would be alright to sell some of the bouquets there once she was established.
“I thought that would be cool,” Webster said. “It brightens up the store, there’s an awesome smell when you walk in, and the more I got to know Lisa and her passion behind each of the bouquets, the more I just fell in love with the whole thing.”
Watching Patton’s journey with her flower farm is exciting, Webster said, because viewers can tell she is invested in her work.
“You can watch her start everything from seed, transplant them, grow them, pick them, and eventually they find their way to my store,” she said. “It has been a huge hit. The customers love the fact that she’s local and love the fact that she raises the flowers on the farm, so they are actually fresh.”
More than that, Webster considers Patton a dear friend who “keeps my cup filled.”
“She motivates me. Between the two of us, it’s more than just flowers,” she said. “She’s just an incredible person to begin with.”
To learn more about Red Barn Blooms, or to inquire about when and what flowers will be available, visit the farm’s social media pages @Red Barn Blooms.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
