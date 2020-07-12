“The fact is we are the most progressive, freest, and richest people on earth, but don’t know it or appreciate it. Foreigners see this much plainer than we do.” President Ulysses S. Grant spoke those words in 1878 during an 18-month world travel experience after the conclusion of serving as a two-term president during the post-Civil War reconstruction period. Those words leave an impression on me, realizing that even in the darkest period of our history, citizens of the United States were at a greater advantage than the rest of the world. The world, but specifically the United States, is in another dark period. Illness, financial recession, and animosity in culture and politics are how historians will recall 2020. Yet 142 years after Grant spoke those words, we are still the most progressive, freest, and richest people on earth, and foreigners still see this much plainer than we do.
Through this COVID-19 period, agriculture has continued normal seasonal activities but has felt the effect of how life has changed. Non-traditional instruction, virtual church services, personal isolation, and countless businesses closing has changed how life is lived, and we do not yet know what normal will become. Certainly, a vaccine to treat and protect against the pathogen will be the antidote needed to restore life and economy, but until that occurs, nothing will return to normal.
How will agriculture rebound from the dismal margins induced by enormous stocks and less export and domestic demand of grain? What will be the future of quantitative easing desperately needed to stabilize the economy and future of direct subsidies needed to keep farms operating? How will agricultural lending evolve and how will farms adapt? How will stress and anxiety be overcome if COVID-19 and dismal revenues continue in 2021? 2020 has presented unique challenges in all aspects of life. Managing a farm business in uncertain times can be difficult. Join our host Dr. Steve Isaacs, of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service, for a weekly webinar series, “Crossing Through This: Managing Farm and Family in 2020.” The webinars will be hosted via Zoom, which can be downloaded to your computer or smartphone, on Thursdays at 6 p.m. CST.
The first session is scheduled for July 23, with Dr. David Kohl of AgriVisions, LLC presenting on how to go from a black swan to a phoenix. COVID-19 is a “black swan” event that no one saw coming and has brought severe consequences. He will share his unique views and prospects for the future and how to become like another metaphorical bird, the phoenix, which rises from the ashes with new life.
The second session scheduled for July 30 will feature three speakers. Dr. Kohl will go over four pillars of business success, Mark Barker of Farm Credit Mid-America will cover recognizing the stress involved in agriculture today and controlling what you can, and Dr. Deborah Reed with the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food, and Environment will provide well-being tips.
The third session scheduled for Aug. 6 will begin with Dr. Kohl discussing life after government supports. Next, Brian Lacefield of USDA Farm Service Agency will share information on current FSA programs and loans available to help during these times. The session will close with Dr. Reed providing more well-being tips.
The final session is scheduled for Aug. 13. Dr. Kohl will open with the topics of business planning and mental health. Dr. Reed will follow with ways to maintain optimal health, both physical and mental, during these times of uncertainty.
The deadline to register for this four-part program is July 20. An e-mail will be sent prior to each session with the link to join the meeting. Meetings are live and limited to 300 people, so register early at https://bit.ly/2020FarmFamily.
Fair Update
Though the 2020 Daviess County Fair has been canceled, 4-H’ers will still have an opportunity to show livestock and enter project exhibits to be judged. Set-up and how the events are run will be different in order to follow best safety practices. Please be on the lookout on our website and Facebook page for more information on when these events are scheduled and how it will look for exhibitors and guests as the Fair approaches. If you have questions, please call Stacey or Lindsey at the Extension Office, 270-685-8480.
Clint Hardy is the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service agent for agriculture and natural resources. His column runs weekly on the Agriculture page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.