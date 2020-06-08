Many farms have added a leaf wrapper type tobacco enterprise this year, in addition to the dark and burley fields planted across Kentucky. Agronomy and production practices are similar to other air-cure type tobaccos grown locally, but additional management is required to provide a crop buyers are interested in. Extension Dark Tobacco Specialist Dr. Andy Bailey compiled the following guidelines for a successful wrapper crop.
Most successful Connecticut Broadleaf growers will be making fungicide or insecticide applications about every 7 to 14 days throughout the season. Orondis/Ridomil Gold should be used in transplant water as preventative insurance against black shank and Pythium. Do not plant Connecticut Broadleaf tobacco into a field with any black shank history. Routine foliar applications of insecticides such as Orthene Assail, or Exirel can be used for prevention of flea beetles and worms. Preventative applications of Quadris fungicide, alternated with Manzate fungicide, should be used for prevention and early control of frogeye leafspot and target spot. Up to four applications of Quadris can be applied at 8 oz. per acre per application, with Manzate applications (2 lb. per acre per application) made between Quadris applications. Quadris can be applied up to 21 days prior to harvest, and Manzate can be applied up to 30 days prior to harvest. Be aware that Quadris fungicide can potentially cause flecking injury on leaves under certain conditions. Always apply Quadris alone with nothing else in the spray tank, and do not apply in the heat of the day. Based on grower experiences in 2018 and research results in 2019, it seems that Connecticut Broadleaf may be more susceptible to late-season frogeye leafspot infections that can result in “green speck” in the cured leaf, requiring a final Quadris application made near the 21-day pre-harvest interval. 2019 research results showed a strong response to Quadris application both in total yield and wrapper/binder percentage. One Quadris application at layby (4 weeks after transplanting) was better than no fungicide application at all, but highest yield and% wrapper/binder came from two applications of Quadris, with a Manzate application in between. Increased yield and% wrapper in this trial were a direct result of less green speck in the cured leaf where more fungicide applications were made.
Connecticut Broadleaf is a very fast-growing tobacco in the field. Where dark tobacco may be ready to top in about nine weeks, Connecticut Broadleaf may be ready to top in about seven weeks. Lower topping heights result in larger leaves and are a standard practice for cigar wrapper tobacco. Early flower topping should be the target for Connecticut Broadleaf, and plants should be topped down to 12 to 14 usable leaves. For sucker control, manual stalk rundown applications of fatty alcohols with backpacks or droplines are recommended. Foliar spray applications of these products or applications of MH are not recommended, due to undesirable effects on leaf size and texture.
For manual stalk rundown applications with droplines attached to spray booms, attach rubber tubing 8 to 10 feet long where nozzles are connected to the spray boom. Attach a trigger attachment (with or without a short “wand” attachment) to the end of the tubing; these are available in plastic and brass from the spray parts section of many farm supply stores. A large orifice nozzle can be attached to the trigger or trigger/wand attachment, but a nozzle is not required. Use very low pressure (10-12 psi or less). If tobacco is straight, it only requires about ¾ ounce of solution per plant to get good rundown on stalks and may require even less with short plants of Connecticut Broadleaf topped down to 12-14 leaves. Remember to have adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) like gloves, eye protection and even disposable coveralls available to protect workers from pesticide exposure when making manual stalk rundown applications.
Connecticut Broadleaf tobacco may be profitable for Kentucky and Tennessee growers who use good management. However, this is a new type that will require considerably more management, fungicide/insecticide applications, and labor than the traditional types grown in this area. We are still learning about the best production methods for Connecticut Broadleaf tobacco in Kentucky and Tennessee. Field research trials were conducted in 2019 and continue in 2020 to provide more information and more specific recommendations in the future.
Clint Hardy is the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service agent for agriculture and natural resources. His column runs weekly on the Agriculture page.
