General grain yields were lower in 2019 than in recent years due to excessive wind and rain.
The 2018 crop moved from storage to market in January as mild weather and sunny skies carried most of the month. Mud challenges were created as temperatures only allowed shallow soil freezing and early daytime thaw.
Most of February was cold and wet. Rains pushed the rivers high causing some low-land flooding along Panther Creek late in the month. The 2018 Farm Bill allowed producers to grow unlimited quantities of hemp in all states, leading to many inquiries about the opportunity to grow locally. According to KDA, over 30 Daviess County farms planted nearly 400 acres of hemp in 2019.
Early ammonia and herbicide application began in March. Greenhouse tobacco seeding was finished by mid-month as many chose to continue production.
Burley tobacco revenues have been lower in recent years, but with the weak profit potential in grain, farms are continuing tobacco for diversification. A few farms took advantage of the sunshine and drying soils to plant soybeans late in March with the goal of increasing pod count numbers through maximum sunlight utilization. The results were satisfying as the fall harvest revealed high yields on many of the March-planted acres.
April didn't allow much time for work; it was too busy raining. A few farms planted corn early in the month before most were willing to start. The remainder was weeks of wet soils and cool air, allowing some drying and activity between rains. Across the mid-west, planting delays were occurring, and the market began to respond. In the last few days of the month, warm air arrived and allowed some planting to begin.
May continued dry and much of Daviess County soybeans and corn were planted in the first three weeks. Activities continued with scattered showers but no rain capable of stopping the whole county. Corn was finished by the end of the month when states to the north were just beginning to plant.
June began with ideal corn weather. Rainfall in mid-month was rapidly absorbed by growing crops. Wheat matured, but double crop bean planting was made difficult as rains continued.
Crops that benefited from rain early in the month began to yellow when heavy rain swamped the county in the last week. Low lying fields, and those with poorly drained soils, suffered yield loss as saturation continued into July. Northern rains had risen river levels, pushing backwater into the bottoms. A storm on June 30 delivered additional conditions that would greensnap corn across Daviess County.
By July, upland corn was tasseling. With the wet environment, most chose to apply fungicide. Yield potential seemed strong for crop that had escaped the drowning effect of wetter soil types. Tobacco stood pretty well through the wet period, but some fields were irregular, requiring multiple topping cycles to even it up. Most of the hemp was planted in late June or July, with farms using the tomato raised bed and plastic mulch method. Preparing the fields mid-summer helped avoid severe weed pressure and most fields grew out well.
August and September provided heat and drought conditions. In general, the crop was good on upland well-drained soils. The yield reduced substantially in lower, wetter soils. Soybean harvest started in the fourth week with yields similar to corn. September 2019 would become the driest in our history and the grain moisture reflected the record as it had fallen far below the government minimum for corn and soybeans.
Rain in October was beneficial. Moisture didn't return to unharvested corn, but soybeans retained moisture as some fogs and night air kept them from further drying. Crop harvest was all but finished countywide by November, with storage filled with unpriced grain.
Much pertaining to the profitability of 2020 United States grain production hangs in the balance of international trade policy and domestic ethanol policy.
Decisions being made are reducing the demand for an inventory of domestic corn and soybeans. The RFS blend must be maintained at high levels or corn demand for ethanol will continue to decline. On the other hand, China soybean demand will rebound as they replenish their hog numbers. It is critical that their tariffs are addressed to make our price competitive with South America.
