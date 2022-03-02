The Apollo High School Eaglettes Dance Team has concluded its competition season with a series of state and national championships. The squad competed at the Jamfest Dance Super Nationals at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville on Feb. 11-13, taking the floor against teams representing 15 states. The team’s many hours of hard work, practice and dedication were rewarded with two national championships — in the categories of Varsity Pom and Hip Hop.
The Eaglettes competed at the Kentucky Dance Coaches Organization competition at Butler Traditional High School in Louisville this past weekend, taking the state championship in the pom category and finishing second in hip hop.
