Jesse Iaquinto, mandolin player with Fireside Collective, says the band is looking forward to playing at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s Downtown ROMP: Air Show After Party at 4 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s going to be fun,” he said.
The Asheville, North Carolina-based band was in Owensboro for ROMP in 2018.
It blends folk, blues, funk and a wide variety of bluegrass sounds to create a distinctive sound of its own.
Iaquinto said, “My first influence was classic rock. My parents listened to the Beatles, Grateful Dead and Paul Simon. Carson White (the band’s upright bass player) and I played in a rock band in college.”
In bluegrass, he said, he was influenced by Bill Monroe, Flatt & Scruggs, Sam Bush, New Grass Revival, Tony Rice, Hot Rize, Jerry Douglas, Yonder Mountain String Band, the Infamous Stringdusters and Nickel Creek.
But the Elmira, New York, native was probably most influenced by the Grateful Dead.
“They really influenced me as a child,” he said.
If Jerry Garcia was still alive, Iaquinto is pretty sure the Dead would be performing at bluegrass festivals today.
“He once said that their music was just bluegrass with electric instruments,” he said.
Fireside Collective got its start in 2014 when Iaquinto released a solo album
“I asked a couple of guys I know to join me and that morphed into the band over the next year,” he said.
The band’s name came from a couple of places, Iaquinto said.
“Our band in college was Beside The Fire,” he said. “And the name captures the essence of a campfire dance. It celebrates life.”
Cases of COVID-19 are rising again, but restrictions are no longer placed on public gatherings and concerts.
“Every night, the way the audience responds is like they’re more grateful than ever,” Iaquinto said. “And it makes us play better.”
Last year, he said, “We were only able to do a few livestreams, and they were so sporadic. We spent a lot of time in personal reflection. My daughter was born last June and I got to spend time with her. That was my silver lining. We were all transformed. We came out of it stronger and more determined.”
The Downtown Romp, presented by Owensboro Health, also features Kentucky-based Wolfpen Branch, Nashville-based Airshow and the North Carolina-based Barefoot Movement.
Carly Smith, the Hall of Fame’s marketing director, said fans can arrive early and watch the Owensboro Air Show, which features the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels, from the lawn.
Gates open at noon.
Chris Joslin, the Hall of Fame’s executive director, said, “The Owensboro Air Show is a signature event in our community and the Downtown ROMP: Air Show After Party has become the perfect complement. It makes sense that the Bluegrass Music Capital of the World finds a way to highlight bluegrass music alongside the Blue Angels.”
Tickets are $20.
They are available at bluegrasshall.org.
Children 6 and under are admitted free.
Smith said the outdoor area behind the Hall of Fame can hold from 1,300 to 1,400 people.
In 2019, the first Air Show After Party drew 1,200 fans, she said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.