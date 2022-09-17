Shanice Carbon was hooked on the slushies at Pinky’s SnowCones on West Fifth Street when she was a kid.
Now, she’s an adult and she figures that adults should be able to enjoy slushies too — with an adult twist.
When Carbon opened The Frozen Lounge in the former Gene’s Health Food location in The Thatch, 1738 Sweeney St., back in March, she brought alcoholic slushies to town.
And then, she added boozy milkshakes.
“It’s been amazing to see the smiles and expressions on people’s faces,” Carbon said this week. “People are slowly coming in when they hear about it. I’ve had people from Madisonville and Princeton, Indiana.”
The 3,000-square-foot lounge has couches, chairs, tables and TVs where people can relax.
Capacity is about 50 people, Carbon said.
There’s also a stage for musicians.
“My family volunteers to help me,” Carbon said. “I’m blessed.”
She also serves wine and beer.
And the menu includes such things as battered green beans, which Carbon says “are very good. I don’t like green beans and I love them.”
There are sweet potato fries, chicken and fried pickles too.
Carbon said she loves The Thatch.
“All the stores are owned by women and we support each other,” she said.
Hours are 4 to 11 p.m. on Thursday, 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday, 4 p.m. to midnight on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. for football with beer specials.
Carbon is planning a masquerade party from 7 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 27.
Tickets are $40, which includes a drink.
“I’ll have a full jazz band that night,” Carbon said.
She also rents the lounge out for private parties.
A large sign on one wall says, “Whatever is good for your soul, do that.”
It’s a slogan she likes.
And there’s a large butterfly painting that has become a photo spot because people standing in front of it look like they have butterfly wings.
“There’s nothing like this in the Owensboro area,” Carbon said.
