ALISON BROWN DOM

Grammy Award-winner Alison Brown will perform with her group — the Alison Brown Quintet — at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.

 Photo by Russ Harrington

Grammy Award-winner Alison Brown will entertain Owensboro alongside her group — the Alison Brown Quintet — at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.

After working in investment banking but having a love of music during her youth, Brown decided to pursue a music career and toured with Alison Krauss and Union Station and Michelle Shocked before forming her own group in 1993.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.