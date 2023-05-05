Grammy Award-winner Alison Brown will entertain Owensboro alongside her group — the Alison Brown Quintet — at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
After working in investment banking but having a love of music during her youth, Brown decided to pursue a music career and toured with Alison Krauss and Union Station and Michelle Shocked before forming her own group in 1993.
Since then, Brown has “changed the history of the banjo for women everywhere” by becoming the first woman to win an International Bluegrass Music Award in an instrumental category. Twenty-eight years later, she became the first female five-string banjoist to be inducted into the American Banjo Hall of Fame.
Brown, 60, has become a staple in the music industry, winning the Grammy Award for Best Country Instrumental Performance for her song “Leaving Cottondale” with Béla Fleck, and has built a successful career as the co-founder of the roots music label Compass Records Group, which has been called “one of the greatest independent labels of the last decade,” according to “Billboard” magazine.
Brown, who said Monday she’s been coming to Owensboro since the late 80s, has come to “enjoy the barbecue and the riverside scene” along with meeting the fans and music listeners over the years.
“It’s a great town,” she said.
Brown, a Harvard University and University of California, Los Angeles graduate, got involved with playing the banjo after listening to one of the bluegrass legends.
“I discovered the banjo through Earl Scruggs and bluegrass music was my first musical love,” she said, “and when I started writing my music, I found that it took me in a lot of other directions and then (starting) incorporating elements of … late 60s jazz, and folk music and some Latin music and some pop ideas.”
And since making her name in music, Brown has been keen on making the banjo have a predominant role within the songs she writes and performs.
“Many people tend to forget that 150 years ago, the banjo was America’s most popular instrument; and if I had my way, it would be America’s most popular instrument again,” Brown said, “because it’s not an instrument that should be pigeonholed into any one kind of music. It can really go a lot of different places.
“We like to convey that through playing some cover songs and tunes that people will recognize, and then original music as well.”
The weekend will also celebrate Brown’s new “banjo-forward” record — “On Banjo” — which released today, May 5, that includes collaborations with Grammy Award-winning musician and actor Steve Martin, virtuoso mandolinist Sierra Hull, Israeli clarinetist Anat Cohen, multicultural chamber group Kronos Quartet, Grammy-winning classical guitarist Sharon Isbin and fiddle player Stuart Duncan.
Brown said the album was intended to be released earlier but was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, “the pause” seemed to be a help for the creative process.
“... It created some opportunities to have some angles that I don’t think the record would have had if we had made the record I was to put out in 2021,” she said. “It created opportunities for collaborations that may not have happened in the same way.”
One of those efforts, Brown said, included “Foggy Morning Breaking” — a play on the classic bluegrass tune “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” — which she co-wrote and features Martin, a prolific
“I had written part of the tune and I texted it to him and asked him if he wanted to write a B section; and because we were all sitting at home, he was like: ‘Yeah, I’m just sitting here,’ ” Brown chuckled. “... Having a record to work on during the pandemic was a great thing; and having the pandemic to inform a process for recording and collaborating with people that was completely unique to the time actually did turn out to be a blessing.”
Regarding Saturday’s show, Brown hopes those in the audience that may not have a fondness of the banjo will feel differently when they leave.
“I think for people who think they don’t like the banjo, more often than not, are people who come to our show (that) come away saying: ‘Wow, I didn’t know how much I do like this instrument,’ ” she said.
Brown said the show “really runs the gamut across my discography” such as fan favorites, new material and will play some songs with her daughter Hannah on vocals, complemented by audio and visual components.
Besides hoping to see people have an appreciation for the banjo, Brown wants the audience to be entertained and “have a good time.”
“We’re really trying to put across a show that offers something for everybody,” she said.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Bar and concessions will be available.
