Allegiant Air’s early return to Owensboro last week was likely prompted by its balance sheet.
The company, which had said it was suspending flights from Owensboro to Orlando/Sanford, Florida, until Sept. 30, reported last week that it only carried 36,342 passengers system-wide in April.
That was down 97.1% from 1.27 million passengers a year earlier.
Revenue was also down 97%.
• The Bimbo Bread Outlet at 325 E. 25th St. announced on Facebook that the store won’t reopen.
Bimbo Bakeries closed its Owensboro plant in July 2017 after eight decades of production.
But the outlet store remained open until it was closed by the coronavirus pandemic.
• Gas prices continue to creep up locally as more people are on the road again.
Friday morning, the cheapest price in town was $1.58
• JC Penney filed for bankruptcy protection a week ago and said it would close 240 or its 846 stores.
It still hasn’t released the location of the stores.
But a report late last week said that 192 would close by February and the other 50 in 2022.
• Macy’s, which pulled out of Owensboro earlier this year, said last week that it expects a $1.1 billion loss in the first quarter of the year.
• T.J. Maxx said it expects to lose $887.5 million.
• In positive news, Taco Bell announced plans to hire 30,000 more people.
• The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reported last week that single-family housing starts in April were down 25.4% from the March.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
