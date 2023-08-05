Nurture to Nature Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and Western Kentucky Raptor Center are nonprofit 501©3 organizations near Philpot.
Members of the Allen family have dedicated their lives for the past 12 years to the care of wildlife that have been injured or orphaned in the area. Their passion and goal is to be able to return each animal/bird they rescue to their natural habitat after care and nurturing them to health.
The family was featured on Nat Geo Wild for three seasons in a program called “Bandit Patrol,” highlighting their work with wildlife. They do presentations to groups to raise the awareness for the importance of nature to all of us. The presentations usually include animals and birds that have been rescued, but due to the nature of their injuries can not be released back into the wild. In the past they driven long distances to respond to calls to come and pick up orphaned and injured wildlife, however, because of the time and expense involved, they prefer to have the animals brought to them or to meet someone halfway to pick them up. From spring to fall they will have 30 fawns, numerous raccoons, possums, skunks, squirrels, rabbits and bobcats — and many are orphaned.
The fawns are expensive due to the goat milk they are fed being costly. The fawns need to be feed twice daily. The goat’s milk can sometime be difficult to find, especially certain times of the year. Fawns can be fed powered milk, but do not like it as well as fresh milk.
It may take up to 15 gallons a day at a cost of $1 a gallon or sometimes more. The center cannot accept waterfowl or songbirds because it takes a special permit, however the Raptor Center has a permit to rehab hawks and owls, and it hopes to get a permit for eagles.
Grant Allen has a degree in zoology and is a wonderful asset to both centers. All wildlife are released on a large acreage area away from roads and populated areas in order to help the wildlife avoid death or injury. Kristin Allen was quick to point out that the earth is a big puzzle that we need to put and keep together, which includes plants and animals as a piece of that puzzle.
Joe Ford Nature Center is a small piece of that puzzle and is honored to partner with the Allen family to care for all plants and animals as Joe Ford intended and dedicated his life. We at the center strive to keep his legacy alive.
