Country singer Allie Colleen will be headlining this week’s Friday After Five.
Colleen, the daughter of country icon and legend Garth Brooks, was named one of Music Mayhem’s 21 Country Artists To Watch In 2021.
Colleen graduated from Belmont University with degrees in songwriting and music business.
Although this will be her first time in Owensboro, she said that she has done shows in Kentucky before and is excited to bring her band to somewhere fresh.
“Everything is kind of new to us,” Colleen said. “We had to push everything back because of the pandemic.”
Colleen previously only performed acoustically by herself, and is beginning to travel with a band now that she’s able to do shows again.
Her setlist will contain a mix of covers and original music, most coming from her studio album, “STONES.”
“Being isolated, I was able to dive in and make my first album,” Colleen said about her experience during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She enjoys the intimacy of performing live, and hopes that her music connects with her audience on a personal level.
“I’m making songs for you to attach to your own story,” Colleen said. “I’m bringing you songs so you can maybe learn about yourself.”
Colleen said that her and her band have more festivals lined up in the coming months, and hopes to catch up on the shows that were postponed due to the pandemic.
Colleen’s first radio release in 2020, “Ain’t the Only Hell (My Momma Raised),” charted on MusicRow Country’s Breakout Chart in the top 30.
She described her music as a variety between rock, country and pop, and said that she considers herself a storyteller.
Her album, “STONES,” is available on her website at alliecolleenmusic.com, and will release on all streaming platforms on Nov. 19, 2021.
Colleen will be performing from 8:30 to 10 p.m. on the Jagoe Homes Patio Stage.
