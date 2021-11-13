Two houseplants popular during the holiday season are the amaryllis and poinsettia. The amaryllis brings back memories of my grandmother.
In addition, my mother looks forward to receiving a beautiful poinsettia from my father every year. Both plants are offered locally.
My first introduction to the amaryllis (Hippeastrum) was at my grandmother’s home. The gorgeous 6- to 8-inch trumpet-like flowers were produced on a flower stalk.
In general, Amaryllis may have three to four blossoms per stalk. The stalk may reach up to 22 inches tall. The flowers open about the same time. Some bulbs may produce more than one flower stalk.
Flower colors available include red, pink, salmon, orange, and white. Some flowers have two colors such as pink over white or red stripes on white. Even double-flowered forms, which look like a flower within a flower, are offered.
Bulbs are available separately or in complete kits with soilless media and a pot. After potting, the bulb flowers in 6 to 8 weeks.
Care of the amaryllis bulb is fairly simple. The bulb should be dormant when you buy it, unless you buy a flowering plant.
Select the largest bulb for the biggest flower. Make sure the bulb is firm and free from cuts and bruises.
Select a container at least 2 inches wider than the diameter of the bulb to allow 1 inch of soil around the side of the bulb. Amaryllis performs best potbound. The pot should have a drainage hole, otherwise the bulb may remain too wet and rot.
Amaryllis requires rich, well-drained soil. Commercial potting mixes work best. Add about 1 tablespoon of bone meal to each 6-inch pot of soil.
When planting, remove dead and broken roots. Position the bulb so that one-third to one-half of it is above soil level. Make sure soil is filled around fleshy roots and water well. Water the bulb very little until it begins to grow. Soil should remain slightly damp.
As soon as the leaves and flower stalk begin to peek out of the bulb, promptly move the plant to a bright location. During early periods of growth, night temperatures of 55 to 65 degrees are ideal. Higher temperatures result in longer leaves, and the flower stalk may become leggy.
If necessary, support the flower stalk with a stake since the flowers are very heavy.
After growth begins, frequent watering is necessary. Apply a water-soluble houseplant fertilizer about every three weeks. When a plant is in bloom, it should be moved out of direct sunlight to help increase the life of the flowers.
If you want the bulb to flower again next winter, it must continue to grow into the spring and summer to restore the bulb’s food supply.
Cut off the finished flower stems to keep the bulb from wasting energy on developing seeds. Move the plant back to a sunny window until spring or outside in bright light after the threat of frost is over.
Another holiday plant to enjoy is the poinsettia. The showy red, pink, or white portions, which are commonly referred to as the “flower,” actually consist of modified leaves called bracts.
The yellow center is the flower. Bract colors range from white to creamy white through shades of pink to punch and cranberry red, to the traditional red. Also, two to three colors may be on the same bract.
It is important to note that the poinsettia is not poisonous to people or pets. The poinsettia is classified as non-edible. Scientific research conducted at several universities showed no toxicity, no behavioral changes, and no mortality, even at extremely high doses.
All non-edible plant materials should be kept out of reach of curious children or pets in the home.
Also, people with an allergy to latex may be allergic to poinsettias, according to information from the University of Illinois Cooperative Extension Service.
Poinsettias produce a white milky sap when the leaves are damaged. The severity of the reaction depends on the person. Ask the recipient about allergies before giving it as a gift.
Once a poinsettia is brought home, place it in a bright, sunny location. Ideally, foliage needs 3 to 4 hours or more of sunlight each day. Avoid cold air drafts and heat sources such as appliances, furnace vents, and fireplaces. A cool location in the house with sunlight available will keep the bracts colorful up to several months after the holidays have passed.
It is also important to give plants a regular, thorough watering when the soil becomes dry to the touch. Do not allow the pot to sit in water.
The plant’s roots will begin to rot if the poinsettia is over-watered which will shorten the life of the plant. Make sure to pour the excess water out of the pot cover or container under it.
After Jan. 1, you can fertilize the poinsettia once a month with an all-purpose houseplant fertilizer.
Remember that poinsettias do not like cold temperatures. The plant may be injured if exposed to 50 degrees F or lower. Keep this in mind when finding a location for the plant after Christmas.
For more information about amaryllis and poinsettia, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s TipIf you would like to try to make your poinsettia bloom again next year, contact your County Cooperative Extension Service for a copy of the “Christmas Plants Brighten the Holiday Season,” Hortfacts 60-03, or look on the web at http://www.uky.edu/hort/sites/www.uky.edu.hort/files/documents/christmasflow
ers.pdf.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer, PhD, is the horticulture extension agent with the Daviess County Extension Office. She can be reached by calling 270-685-8480.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.