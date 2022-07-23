These days, America holds her service men and women in high esteem.
But that wasn’t always the case.
You’ve read the stories about American soldiers being spat upon in airports when they returned home from a year in hell.
Here’s something you might not have known.
In 1970 and ‘71, when I was in the Army, I worked in the information office at Fort Hood, Texas, and wrote stories for the post newspaper, The Armored Sentinel.
Most of them were fluff pieces — a cook won a chili cookoff, some new program the Army was introducing, things like that.
But a couple of times, I got to do real journalism.
One story still bothers me.
It was about the living conditions of soldiers and their families in off-post housing.
Yeah, some of the off-post housing, like where my wife and I lived, was fine.
But way too much of it was something out of a horror story.
More than 5,000 GI families were living in what the government called “substandard” housing.
Call it “squalor” and you would be accurate.
One guy, who had just returned from Vietnam, said he kept a baseball bat handy in his apartment to kill the rats that attacked his children.
Another, who came home with a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart, was spending half his paycheck on a house outside town on a dirt road.
No air conditioning in the Texas heat, sparse furnishings, but at least the roof didn’t leak — too badly, he said.
Some World War II wooden barracks had been cut up into apartments that were little more than firetraps.
For some reason, they let me write that story and printed it on the front page.
You’d think the Army would have done something about it.
But the commanding general wasn’t happy.
Slumlords, for some reason, are usually respected members of the community.
And the Army wanted to keep them happy.
For a few days, it looked like we could all be in bad trouble.
After I left the Army, the story won a military journalism contest and they sent me an Army Commendation Medal.
I was young and not as mellow then as I am now.
I wrote back and told them where they could stick their medal.
Then, there was a story about the hundreds of prostitutes who flocked to Killeen — the town next door — on payday nights from all over Texas and beyond.
I think I was making $149 — a month — back then.
That’s worth about $1,100 these days.
And with thousands of soldiers, that was a lot of money to be had.
But for some reason, it was never printed.
I still remember it though, and the way we treated our military heroes in those days.
