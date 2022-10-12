Owensboro High School Spanish teacher Gerardo Zavala has been merging his heritage with education in his classroom.
Zavala was born in Central Mexico, where he lived for many years before coming to the United States.
Before moving to Owensboro in 2000, Zavala and his family lived in California. The plan was to move to Chicago, but Zavala said their car broke down on the Glover Cary Bridge.
“While it was being fixed, somebody offered me a job here in town at a landscaping company just for a couple weeks, but that turned into five years,” he said. “I fell in love with the city. The people are warm and nice.”
Zavala said he and his wife decided to stay in Owensboro and not move to Chicago. He has been with Owensboro Public Schools for 12 years and was nominated by OPS superintendent Matthew Constant for 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year.
“From there, I wanted to go to school because I was getting older, which is not ideal for landscaping,” he said. “I went to Brescia University to get my teaching degree.”
Beauty, love, family and hard work are a few of the attributes Zavala said make up his culture.
Hispanic Heritage Month ends on Saturday and the inside of Zavala’s classroom, one can find tributes to many different Spanish-speaking countries.
“Language is one thing, but the cultural aspect is something I like to emphasize all the time,” he said. “Everything around my room is something I want to say to my students; it’s not just to make it colorful. It’s something we actual use in the classroom.”
As a Spanish teacher, Zavala is teaching students all day how to speak a second language.
“Speaking a second language opens doors for them,” he said. “All of us come from different origins, different parts of the world, and we all have something to contribute to society. My students need to know that we are people just like them.”
At the beginning of his class each year, Zavala asks his students why the believe it’s important to learn a second language.
“Each of them do research in what the benefits are of becoming bilingual,” he said. “Here, it seems like students can be unmotivated in learning a second language. In Europe, you see three or four different languages.”
That is one thing Zavala said he wishes he could change.
“I want them to understand that speaking a second language is actually something that is a good weapon to have,” he said.
Teaching Spanish is not the only way that Zavala shares his heritage with his students, though.
“This month, I asked my students to research one particular Spanish-speaking country,” he said. “There are 21 countries where Spanish is the official language. They made a PowerPoint and they presented the country they researched.”
Zavala said that project is something that he and the students enjoyed because it wasn’t just the presentation, but there was also dancing and food.
“From my point of view, it is important to remark this month to my students,” he said. “There are a lot of misconceptions about the Hispanic population. There are millions of people in this country who are Hispanic.”
Zavala said many Hispanic people often feel rejected but know that those living in America recognize that the country has provided them with a lot.
“We want to contribute and I want to show them that this month is to celebrate the important things Hispanic people have done to enhance our society,” he said. “I focus on the positive things that we contribute. We want to make this country better.”
