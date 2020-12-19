Every year, Joy and I have the unmerited privilege and high honor to spend an evening with a beloved friend, who hosts an annual Christmas dinner party at her home, complete with hors d’oeuvres, a four-course meal served to us at table by wonderful people, live piano music, lovely conversation, and singing to round out the evening.
It is an event that gathers people who don’t get to see each other often or spend much time together. In fact, even in this small town, it is the only night of the year when I get to see and talk to most of them.
It’s odd how that happens. But it’s lovely, too, in its own way.
It is always the highlight of our Christmas season.
In order to accommodate what she calls her more seasoned friends, as well as her younger ones, she hosts not one, but two of these annual dinner parties, dividing the groups just like that: the “older” group and the “younger” group.
So far, Joy and I are in the younger group, although we hold our breath each year when the invitation arrives in our mailbox, believing that maybe this is the year that we upgrade to the older group.
If we are lucky enough to get to be invited every year in the future, we will surely one day graduate.
COVID-19 destroyed any chance of our gathering together this year. Joy and I had remarked how we would miss it, like so much else.
In fact, like you, we’ve missed everything: a trip overseas, theater events, a Thanksgiving getaway, time with Joy’s parent and mine, get-togethers with friends around the pool, and, yes, our Christmas morning will be different, too.
Just the six of us — our four girls and we — will celebrate together this year.
It is sad, in a way.
As if the holidays aren’t hard enough for some people.
But our hostess-with-the-mostest was not to be outdone by the coronavirus.
A dutiful adherent to science and a follower of the guidance, our friend was not about to host a party in her home, thereby potentially exposing herself and others to a sickness, the effects of which are unpredictable for all, and deadly for some.
So what did she do?
She invited all of us — the older and younger groups alike — to a virtual dinner party.
On Dec. 17, all of us would receive a basket hand-delivered to our front door, inside of which was an exquisite meal packaged in carry-out containers, with all the courses we had come to love, plus a bottle of wine for each couple.
At 5:30 that evening, we would all log on to ZOOM, each of us with our places set in our own homes, and would be serenaded by that same live piano music for an hour, while we ate and listened, and talked with one another.
For dessert, not only did we enjoy a delectable treat, but, as the music paused, we were asked by our hostess to define for that beautiful group of people what we believe Christmas to mean.
We believe it means family, we said, generosity, gratitude, and grace. We believe it means gift giving, friendships that are sometimes as strong (or stronger) than family, and time spent with those we cherish, we said.
We believe that Christmas is all about love.
As the conversation began to fade away, replaced by more music, we all sat quietly, looking at one-inch-by-one-inch digital frames of one another on our laptops, tablets, and phones, and we marveled, each in our own way, at the elegance of a meal delivered to our homes, the beauty of the faces before us, the timelessness of this tradition we are fortunate enough to be a part of, the laughter that we shared both with those who sat beside us and those who were miles away, but right in front of us, thanks to technology.
We delighted in one another.
In addition to the exquisite hospitality, the fine wine, the delicious dinner, the gracious inclusion into a community of care, and the friendships that transcend generations, we simply delighted in one another.
Among us are what you’d expect to find in any group: believers and grievers, young, exhausted, but grateful parents; empty nesters; new loves; old loves; skeptics but hopefuls; working ones; retired ones; those who laugh and those who make the rest of us laugh.
It’s a hodge-podge of God’s sweet children, all grown up, but still full of the wonder of Christmas.
How?
Because our dear friend — from the relentless generosity of her heart and with impeccable hospitality — persisted despite a pandemic, and where there seemed to be no way, she found a way to bring us all together, just like always.
And despite the mute buttons and the occasional glitch, it was perfect, her plans and how she carried them out were perfect, the meal was perfect, and now the memory of that night is perfect, too.
Not perfect in the sense of being without error.
Perfect in the sense of being complete. Whole.
To our beloved friend, who never takes “No” for an answer, who invites us into her loving heart, and who makes two hours seem like two weeks’ worth of being treated to a love that knows no ending…
Thank you.
You will never know what it means to us to experience Christmas in your presence and with these, our friends.
If only we had something more than words to express to you, not only what Christmas means, but what you mean to us.
Love. Life. Light. Where before there had been none.
In you the star shines bright, and we always find our way home in it.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE Psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves as the Grief Therapist for six funeral homes in the region. He also co-created and cohosts “You’ll Die Trying,” a podcast available everywhere. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
