“At times I might shut up the heavens so that no rain falls, or command grasshoppers to devour your crops, or send plagues among you. Then if my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and restore their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:13-14
Take courage my friends, God’s Word is relevant for you today. Consider the 23rd Psalm, David’s close personal writings with God. He is walking courageously through the Valley of the shadow of Death and fears no evil because God is with him! How amazingly symbolic is this verse, facing our own valley of death, the place where conservative and Christian words go to die; the Silicon Valley.
There was a time not so long ago I wrote a personal letter to God. Oh, I write letters on my heart and send them daily through prayer, but this was an actual letter. It was 2007, and there was an uncontrollable shaking in my soul, something spiritually intuitive with no actual physical proof.
While my faith was solid, not understanding the reason for the shaking was intense. Five months to the day I found myself undergoing my second open heart surgery. God wrote his name in the stitches repairing the three holes in my heart. God’s timing was perfect, and I, along with many others, gave Him the glory for restoring my health!
There is a new shaking taking place, and not for me alone, but for all of us claiming America as home. America’s heart has been corrupted with sin, diseased and deceived by lies, and nourished by an appetite for cultural depravity. This rebellion and hatred for God’s Word has clogged America’s main artery, its pathway to the heart of God.
Our pulse is slowing for the truths in God’s Word! Our culture uses tarot cards and magic 8-balls to chart their future, and the mainstream media hypnotizes our minds, while watering down and redefining our morals.
The children of Israel chose a similar path and turned away from God. They decided God was not enough and took matters into their own hands. They worshipped false idols and sacrificed thousands of their own children by throwing them into the fire. How can a mother do this?
“Moreover, you took your sons and daughters whom you had borne to Me and sacrificed them to idols to be devoured. Were your harlotries so small a matter? You slaughtered My children and offered them up to idols by causing them to pass through the fire.” Ezekiel 16:20-21
You may be thinking, “that’s horrible, we are not like that.” Oh, we are much worse. The Israelites killed thousands of babies. We have killed millions, 50 million since the Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade. Let’s consider Jeremiah 2:19 (NLV), “Your own sin will punish you. Your turning away from the Lord will punish you. So know and see that it is sinful and bitter for you to leave the Lord your God. You have no fear of me.”
America has a very sick heart, but we know the Great Physician. He is the ONLY ONE who can reach down into our lives and fill the gaping holes in our hearts! God wants His people to return to Him and be His Church, sharing the healing power of Jesus with a dying world. The question becomes, “are we really His people?”
This letter is to ask forgiveness for all people who have by neglect or through intentional disobedience turned away from God, including those who have set their evil agendas in motion to destroy America. God hears our prayers, he does not suspend accounts, or shut people off. God is in the healing business, but we must turn away from our self-serving agenda. God is on His Throne and His plans always prevail, and you can write that down with a sharpie!
Dear God,
First and foremost, we praise you O Lord, God of heaven, maker of all things, and above all persons and things. We love you Lord and honor your HOLY NAME. We worship You and bow before You. You are the only, Elohim (God), Yahweh (Lord Jehovah), El Elyon (The Most High God), Adonai (Lord, Master), El Shaddai (Lord God Almighty), El Olam (The Everlasting God), Jehovah Jireh (The Lord will Provide), Jehovah Rapha (The Lord who Heals You), Jehovah Nissi (The Lord is my Banner), El Qanna (Jealous God), Jehovah Mekoddishkem (The Lord who Sanctifies You), Jehovah Shalom (The Lord is Peace), Jehovah Sabaoth (The Lord of Hosts), Jehovah Raah (The Lord is My Shepherd), Jehovah Tsidkenu (The Lord Our Righteousness), Jehovah Shammah (The Lord is There).
On behalf of our country, the land of the free, made free by You, we have not forgotten You. Forgive us LORD for the sins which have corrupted the heart of America.
Forgive us for believing the lies of the enemy, choosing to take innocent lives and putting them through the fire of death, only You Lord have the power of life and death. Forgive us LORD when we lack courage to stand for you. Strengthen us for the persecutions that will come. Let us be willing to live for YOU so we may die in YOU.
Forgive us Lord for not putting You first in our families, churches, jobs, recreation, and friendships. We thank You for not giving us what we deserve! Your grace is enough! Forgive us Father for taking your Holy Word and picking and choosing to fit our own lifestyles, O Lord have mercy on us! Forgive us Lord for not teaching our children Your truth and Your ways. Forgive us Lord for allowing the media and entertainment industry to feed us instead of reading and studying Your Bread of Life.
Forgive us Lord for allowing social media to syphon off our Faith in You and Your power. We know all things are possible with You! Lord forgive our disrespecting YOUR chosen leaders, we disrespect You when we speak against Your leaders.
Dear God, not my way, or their way, but YOUR way, stamped and sealed by Your “living” watermark placed on us during our rebirth. Lord we need your supernatural surgery on our hearts! We need You to remove the scabs on our eyes so we can see with discernment! Finally, Lord please know that we love You, we honor You, and we want to come back to You.
Please give us another chance to love You the way You deserve.
In Jesus name. Amen.
Theresa Rowe is the founder of Shaped by Faith, TV and radio host, author and motivational wellness speaker. Website, www.shapedbyfaith.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.