The 13th week of Friday After 5 will be celebrating local, regional and international music artists today in honor of the Hollywood Independent Music Awards, along with offering its traditional fare of food trucks and vendors with the Kroger Street Fair in downtown Owensboro.
The Andy Brasher Band will headline the evening starting at 6 p.m. on the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live Stage at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront.
