The world of agriculture has always been part of Landon Muse’s life.
And now, the West Texas A&M University senior is interning with Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) in Frankfort.
Muse began forming his roots in the field while living in Hardinsburg in Breckinridge County.
“Growing up, we always farmed,” Muse, 21, said. “We had about 100 head of goats and about 50 head of cattle … originally.”
By the time Muse entered fifth grade, he began showing pigs at the county fair. He spent his formative years living in Hancock and Daviess counties before settling in Calhoun in McLean County.
Before graduating from Apollo High School in 2020, where Muse’s mother is an agriculture teacher, Muse wanted to explore his college options.
It was during fall break of his junior year that Muse visited schools like Oklahoma State University and West Texas A&M, with the latter appealing to him the most due the personalities, the facilities and the “industry-heavy curriculum.”
“... It was one of those ‘I need to be here’ moments,” he said.
Muse began at West Texas A&M in August 2020, where he is currently studying animal sciences. He is on track to graduate in December.
Upon finding out about the internship program with the KDA, Muse thought it was the right fit for a number of reasons.
“I just wanted to get closer (to) home, and I’ve always been interested in the agriculture field, especially working with livestock,” he said. “I knew about this internship program because I’ve grown up around this department showing around the state.
“... I just decided to throw my hat in and give it a shot.”
Muse was one of eight interns selected for the 2023 program, where he works in the Shows and Fairs (SAF) division.
“I get to travel around the state this summer and go to all the livestock shows and get to work with the youth,” he said. “At all these shows, we have to scan and document the animals that are coming in.”
While the shows are happening, Muse said another responsibility is to make sure placement is done correctly in order to make sure “the proper kids get rewarded with the proper money.”
He also records Kentucky Proud tags for animals born in the Commonwealth while helping with set-up and breakdown for each event.
“If (a kid’s) animal has a Kentucky Proud tag in their ear, then they get a little bit more money because that animal is from the state,” Muse said. “It’s just a little bit more of an incentive on their part.”
Since beginning his internship at the start of June, Muse has traveled to Edmonton, Harrodsburg, Morehead, Murray and Shelbyville.
Other locations slated for this summer include towns in northern Kentucky and Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green.
Muse said the internship experience is “kind of a mixture” between refreshing his previous knowledge and learning new things.
“I’ve grown up in this industry, but you don’t really realize how much the KDA does at the shows — whether it’s on the computers, getting everything checked in, getting everything set up,” he said. “Just preparing for the shows to run as smoothly as possible, sometimes people don’t realize how much work goes into it.”
For Muse, he’s already thinking ahead about what he wants to do after getting his bachelor’s degree at the end of the year.
“Right now, I am in search of grad school opportunities,” he said. “I want to go and get it in animal nutrition.”
And he already has plans for his dream job and other future goals.
“I would love to eventually one day get to where I can be a nutritional consultant and get to work with farmers and work with their livestock to understand their nutritional goals and what optimizes their production to help them out in the long run,” Muse said. “And, one of these days, I hope to have a farm of my own.”
