The Rev. Jeremiah Parks is six months into his first full-time pastorship at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 507 Plum St.
The 30-year-old Parks, a Cleveland, Ohio, native, comes from a family of pastors, following in the footsteps of his father, the Rev. George Parks, Sr., and his older brother — the Rev. George Parks Jr. of Little Rock, Arkansas.
“I initially wanted to be a lawyer,” Parks said. “My parents did not pressure us into ministry.”
But it was in high school that he decided to answer a call into ministry and pursue the chance to one day shepherd his own church.
Parks said he had trouble reading growing up, but he realized at an early age that God had blessed him with oratory skills.
He was allowed to hone that gift at his father’s church — Sacrificial Baptist Church — in Cleveland.
“I started preaching when I was 11, and I was very young,” Parks said. “…But I never ran from God; that wasn’t my story. I’ve pretty much been trying to cultivate the gift through school and seminary.”
Parks earned his bachelor’s degree from American Baptist College in Nashville, his master’s degree from Baylor University’s G.W. Truett Theological Seminary in Waco, Texas, and his doctorate from United Theological Seminary in Trotwood, Ohio.
After receiving his master’s, Parks went to work for American Baptist College while he pursued his doctorate.
On the weekends, Parks said he would fill pulpits.
“The goal for me has always been to be a full-time pastor,” he said. “This is one of those things where I love preaching, but I also like helping people understand their purpose.”
It was through a friend in Louisville that he learned about the opening at Mount Calvary Baptist.
Parks said he also sought the advice of his father and brother about his seeking Mount Calvary’s pastorship.
“That’s the beauty of having a father and a brother who are pastors,” he said. “…I think some of the best advice I received is to immerse myself as far as getting to know the people. A lot of the things I’ve experienced, they’ve already experienced.”
Parks said he made two trips to the church to preach for the congregation, and each time it reminded him of the church he grew up in. And Owensboro as a city was similar to Waco, where he spent time in college.
“It was at that time I could possibly see myself here,” he said. “…(Owensboro) is unique in its own way. While it’s small, I think there’s great value here.”
On Aug. 20, 2022, Mount Calvary’s membership voted Parks as their next pastor.
Although Parks is still commuting from Nashville, his goal is to finish this semester at the college and find a place in Owensboro by July.
Currently, the church hosts a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible study and 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. services on Sunday.
In his short time there, Parks said he’s already been blessed by the church membership and the surrounding community.
“Our church theme is ‘a year of increase’,” he said. “On New Year’s Eve, I just asked the church to dream with me this year. I believe God definitely wants to do something with us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.